Private Label Clothing LLC. Announces a New Service Facilitating Bulk Apparel Manufacturing in China

Los Angeles, USA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Leading denim manufacturing company, Private Label Clothing has launched a new service called China Gateway. The service connects clothing buyers with a network of over 500 factories, and thousands of quality control agents based in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuxi, Foshan and many other garment centers in China. These establishments are vetted and verified.

The new gateway allows companies to get any type of garment, jeans, sportswear, outerwear, knits, and more to be made in factories in China. Customers can either choose from the current runs or get custom clothing made with their logo and branding. Buyers can submit pictures and descriptions of the garments they want to bulk produce. After that, Private Label will connect them to the best factories suitable for their orders, and also provide MOQ information, lead times, and LDP prices within 3 business days. Every order will be tracked from start to finish, guaranteeing companies high quality, on spec, and on-time deliveries.

This system of getting garments manufactured from repeat items, also known as piggyback production, allows brands to avail the lowest wholesale prices. This also reduces the time to market. Even if a buyer desires to see a sample to evaluate the construction, fit, and fabric first, a sample can be shipped within 24 hours. It will take at least 2 weeks to produce the prototype for all custom product orders.

The China Gateway enables brands to take advantage of fashion bulk manufacturing in China without any risks involved. Customers will communicate with US-based professional staff, who will communicate with the factories in China. This removes any risk of miscommunication. Payments will also be made to a US company, and Private Label guarantees that the merchandise will be as the approved sample, within the allowable tolerance. The shipping and duty charges will be included in the quotes.

To get started, buyers can fill this garment submission form and give the basic info about their fashion project and upload pictures. Private Label will respond within 3 business days with pertinent information including lead times, minimums, and more.

About the Company

Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Manufactures a wide range of clothing including jeans, jackets, outerwear, hoodies, tees and more. MOQs are low at 120pcs per style and wash or color. The company’s production capacity is approximately 500,000 pcs per month. The knits minimums are 300 pieces per style and 60 per color.

With years of experience in the development and production of all-size scales for men’s, women’s, and kid’s wear, Private Label helps wholesale brands, retail chains, designers, and boutiques to launch their denim lines. The company is known for its simple process that enables people without prior manufacturing and design experience to easily develop their premium jeans.