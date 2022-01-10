Global Fuel Injector Cleaners Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Close To 4% Over The Forecast Period Of 2022-2031

The global fuel injector cleaners market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with four stroke engine fuel injector cleaners being the most sought-after.

Growing demand for fuel additives for improved performance of combustion engines has become the talk of the town all across the globe. Fuel injector cleaners are special fuel additives that are added in certain ratios along with the fuel to achieve enhanced performance with improved efficiency of the engine. Fuel injector cleaners flush away residues and get rid of carbon atoms settled inside the combustion chamber.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Kilo Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

The Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

China

Japan

South Korea

India

GCC

Turkey Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Engine Type

Injection System

Equipment Type

Sales Channel

Region Key Companies Profiled Chevron Corporation

Eurol

Liqui Moly GmbH

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Motorcraft

Royal Purple

ABRO

Bardahl

Motul Group

BG Products

GUMOUT

Malco Products Inc.

REDLINE OIL

STP Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Product Type Dissolvent Fuel Injector Cleaners Detergent Fuel Injector Cleaners

Engine Type Two Stroke Fuel Injector Cleaners Four Stroke Fuel Injector Cleaners

Injection System Throttle Body Fuel Injector Cleaners Port/Multipoint Fuel Injector Cleaners Direct Injection Fuel Injector Cleaners Gasoline Fuel Injector Cleaners Diesel Fuel Injector Cleaners

Equipment Type Fuel Injector Cleaners for Automotive Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Motorcycles Fuel Injector Cleaners Lawn & Garden Equipment Fuel Injector Cleaners Construction Equipment Fuel Injector Cleaners Marine Engines

Sales Channel Online Sales of Fuel Injector Cleaners Direct to Customer Third-party Online Authorized Distributors of Fuel Injector Cleaners Fuel Injector Cleaners from Garages & Workshops Fuel Injector Cleaners from Specialty Stores

Why are Dissolvent-based Fuel Injector Cleaners Gaining Traction? Increasing R&D activities on fuel injector cleaners has given rise to effective dissolvent-based products that dissolve carbon residue and clean the fuel injectors. The process of dissolving residue inside the combustion chamber to remove and cleanse the internal parts is observed to be more effective than conventional detergent-based fuel injector cleaners that directly flush away the carbon content and need engine power to eject the residue. Constant favorable outcomes of these studies on developing dissolvent-based fuel injector cleaners is set to shape market growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

