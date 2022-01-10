Global Fuel Injector Cleaners Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Close To 4% Over The Forecast Period Of 2022-2031

The global fuel injector cleaners market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with four stroke engine fuel injector cleaners being the most sought-after.

Growing demand for fuel additives for improved performance of combustion engines has become the talk of the town all across the globe. Fuel injector cleaners are special fuel additives that are added in certain ratios along with the fuel to achieve enhanced performance with improved efficiency of the engine. Fuel injector cleaners flush away residues and get rid of carbon atoms settled inside the combustion chamber.

Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Kilo Tons for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • The Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • GCC
  • Turkey
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Product Type
  • Engine Type
  • Injection System
  • Equipment Type
  • Sales Channel
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Eurol
  • Liqui Moly GmbH
  • Lucas Oil Products Inc.
  • Motorcraft
  • Royal Purple
  • ABRO
  • Bardahl
  • Motul Group
  • BG Products
  • GUMOUT
  • Malco Products Inc.
  • REDLINE OIL
  • STP
Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

  • Product Type

    • Dissolvent Fuel Injector Cleaners
    • Detergent Fuel Injector Cleaners

  • Engine Type

    • Two Stroke Fuel Injector Cleaners
    • Four Stroke Fuel Injector Cleaners

  • Injection System

    • Throttle Body Fuel Injector Cleaners
    • Port/Multipoint Fuel Injector Cleaners
    • Direct Injection Fuel Injector Cleaners
      •  Gasoline Fuel Injector Cleaners
      •  Diesel Fuel Injector Cleaners

  • Equipment Type

    • Fuel Injector Cleaners for Automotive
      • Passenger Cars
      • Commercial Vehicles
      • Motorcycles
    • Fuel Injector Cleaners Lawn & Garden Equipment
    • Fuel Injector Cleaners Construction Equipment
    • Fuel Injector Cleaners Marine Engines

  • Sales Channel

    • Online Sales of Fuel Injector Cleaners
      • Direct to Customer
      • Third-party Online
    •  Authorized Distributors of Fuel Injector Cleaners
    •  Fuel Injector Cleaners from Garages & Workshops
    •  Fuel Injector Cleaners from Specialty Stores

  • Why are Dissolvent-based Fuel Injector Cleaners Gaining Traction?

    Increasing R&D activities on fuel injector cleaners has given rise to effective dissolvent-based products that dissolve carbon residue and clean the fuel injectors. The process of dissolving residue inside the combustion chamber to remove and cleanse the internal parts is observed to be more effective than conventional detergent-based fuel injector cleaners that directly flush away the carbon content and need engine power to eject the residue. Constant favorable outcomes of these studies on developing dissolvent-based fuel injector cleaners is set to shape market growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

