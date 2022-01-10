Increasing Consumer Adoption to Increase Demand for Forestry Machinery Market During 2022 to 2031

According to a new Fact.MR study, over 12 million units of forestry machinery were sold in 2018, and sales are expected to record over 3% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. The forestry machinery industry has been upheld by a slew of factors, which span from growing adoption of mechanized practices in forest harvesting, to rising trend of leasing & renting services and integration of GPS systems into the machinery. The impact of digital technology on forestry is evident, with the paradigm shift from animal-powered to more mechanized processes. Global operators in the forestry industry are pioneering use of advanced technologies for enhancing the management results, which is emerging as the ‘precision forestry’ trend worldwide. Plantation forestry operators with long-track record of continuous improvement and innovation are likely to gain the first-mover advantage from precision forestry practices in the near future.

The study opines that new technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and LiDAR, are witnessing pervasive adoption in the forestry machinery industry, which have been helping operators in real-time surveillance and mapping activities. Advances, trails, and adoption of technologies in the forestry landscape show no signs of abating, involving activities in the overall value chain – from nurseries and plant genetics to delivery of wood to energy plants, pulp mills and saw mills.

Advanced genetic improvement best suited genetic profile for plants in terms of end-use, and automated nurseries for raising plants under optimum conditions for good health and growth, are some of the key practices, which have significantly underpinned the adoption of forestry machinery among harvesters worldwide. It is highly likely that technology will change the face of forestry machinery market in the upcoming years, with key solutions such as IoT taking the landscape by the storm.

Key Segments of Forestry Machinery Market

Machine

  • Skidders
  • Forwarders
  • Swing Machines
  • Bunchers
  • Harvesters
  • Loaders
  • Other Forestry Machinery

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Crucial insights in the Forestry Machinery Market  research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Forestry Machinery Market Basic overview of the Forestry Machinery Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Forestry Machinery Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Forestry Machinery Market across various industries.

