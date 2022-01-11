Alight Blacksburg Provides Off-Campus Housing Options

When students choose Alight Blacksburg, they get their choice of several floor plans, including two and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Each student pays a per-person rental rate that includes all furnishings, in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water in select apartments. Students can pay an additional monthly rate to get a fireplace in select two-bedroom apartments.Alight Blacksburg offers various amenities to make student living more comfortable and enjoyable. Some of these features include two swimming pools, a fitness center, a weight-training center, two community clubhouses with games, and basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts. The complex also hosts several social events throughout the year that are open to residents and their friends. Their goal is to give students the independent lifestyle they want for the most enjoyable college experience.
Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Blacksburg website or by calling 1-540-953-1800.
About Alight Blacksburg: Alight Blacksburg is an off-campus housing solution that offers fully furnished apartments to students attending Virginia Tech. The apartment complex includes various luxurious amenities to make student living as enjoyable as possible. Three bus routes service the complex to take students to and from their classes and on-campus activities.
