Best Heating and Cooling Options for A Sunroom

Sunrooms are installed in various house projects for multiple reasons. Some want them for additional living space, while others prefer them for aesthetics. However, not all of them are aware of the hard work required to install HVAC systems in sunrooms.

As a professional in Rock Hill, SC, it is your responsibility to help them with HVAC service. Considering the importance of HVAC services at home, here are the various ways of heating and cooling a sunroom.

Ductless Mini Split Units

This is a measure to keep a sunroom cool during the warm months. Using a mini-split unit saves on air conditioning repair expenses. Ductless units are designed with the facility of air conditioning without any special installation requirements.

One can easily control the temperature of the sunroom, contain an indoor-units, and an outdoor condenser. Additionally, there are secure ways of cooling the sunrooms compared to other types.

Homeowners can install ductless units, which are better cost-effective options.

Manage Your Light

Alternatively, managing the light access in the sunroom can help keep it cooler during the warm hours of the day. Installing blinds on the windows or coloring the bay windows can filter out enough heat, keeping the sunroom cool.

Space Heater

Space heaters are one of the easiest and cost-effective ways of warming your sunroom during the cold.

These are portable heaters and can be switched on and off conveniently. Additionally, homeowners can control the heat intensity according to particular preferences. However, all of these require manual handling and cannot be operated automatically.

Install a Ceiling Fan

Ceiling fans are the game changers of a sunroom. You can set the temperature of overhead fans as per your requirements regardless of the connection of the existing HVAC system. You can set the temperature a few degrees high or low and suit your comfort requirements while saving huge bucks and energy.

A ceiling fan is best functional when installed eight feet off the ground. However, installing a ceiling fan can offer you additional benefits if you have a taller ceiling in your sunroom.

Window Unit

It is one of the simplest solutions to maintain the heating and cooling of a sunroom. A traditional window AC unit can cool the sunroom during the warmer months, and keeping them closed can provide somewhat warmth during the cold.

This system is suitable if the existing HVAC system does not work. Additionally, they can easily exhaust the humidity and heat from the sunroom.

Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC)

The PTAC is a versatile heating and cooling system that can efficiently control the temperature according to the requirements. However, it may require some extra effort, but it is functional. You can find them as per your interior decors with openings to let the air in and out.

To Wrap Up

These are only a few of the heating and cooling options, and there are many more options like this. It is highly recommended to research as per your requirements and preferences before you choose to install any HVAC equipment in the sunroom.