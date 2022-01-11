Color Pave for all of your Driveway needs

London, UK, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — A manufacturer based in the UK, specialising in the manufacture of chemicals for imprinted concrete. ColorPave also produces overlay screeds, vertical render systems and acid stains. Imprinting mats, colour hardeners, integral colour, release agents, printable renders, sealers and re-sealers.

Our Imprinted Concrete Chemicals include Colour Hardeners in 20 different colours. Release Agents as liquid or dry powder. Sealers in gloss or satin. Imprinting mats with over 50 designs. Manufactured in cobble, ashlar, stone, slate, and wood patterns. We manufacture all our own chemicals and printable renders at our facilities. Based in Garstang, Lancashire and supplying the UK.

We also sell a full range of driveway maintenance chemicals. These include block paving sealers, patio sealers, Imprinted concrete sealer and renovator. You can change these to include anti-slip agents, matting agents, coloured tints.

All types of driveway and patio surfaces enjoy clear concrete sealers. Most block paving, natural stone and concrete paving will benefit from waterproofing. This will also protect against dust, oil, dirt, grease, moss, and weeds.