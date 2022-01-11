Alight State College Makes College Life an Adventure

State College, Pennsylvania, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Alight State College is pleased to announce they make college living an adventure for students attending Penn State University. The apartment complex offers comfortable student apartments that encourage independent living while keeping students close to campus for on-campus activities and classes.

At Alight State College, students have their choice of floor plans, including two and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the matching service. The comfortable apartments include all furnishings in the cost of rent, along with in-unit laundry, Internet access, water, and access to all the community amenities. Each apartment offers a balcony or patio for relaxing outside. Student residents are welcome to bring their pets along for their college experience.

Alight State College is equipped with various amenities to help students enjoy their time away from their classes. These features include a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a weight-training center, and basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts. They encourage their residents to stay active and social with regularly scheduled social events open to residents and their friends.

