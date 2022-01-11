Palmer Migration and Education Services Offers Key Help to a New Life in Australia

Southport, QLD,2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —When it comes to seeking a new life in a new country and a new culture, many can often be overwhelmed. But with Palmer Migration and Education Services in your corner, they can offer a better and faster route to a new life in Australia.

Southport QLD’s Palmer Migration and Education Services is a leading and reputable migration agency focusing on immigration and student services to corporate and individuals.

With a 98.9% success rate, the company recognizes that gaining visa approval is only half the battle, and they take pride in anticipating their clients’ needs before they do.

Palmer Migration and Education Services have two distinct divisions – corporate migration and general migration.

These two divisions have been established to cater specifically for Australian businesses and companies recruiting staff internationally and for the needs of individual applicants, such as skilled migrants and family members applying for Australian visas.

They are also an award-winning team helping international students study abroad. They represent and recruit for the top educational institutions in Australia, offering end-to-end counselling and application management services for students looking to stay in Australia.

“Moving to Australia to study or work is a dream for many people, but the process can be confusing, expensive, and frustrating,” commented company spokesman James Palmer. “It doesn’t need to be this way. We can help you through the entire process, saving you time, money, and worry.”

Their team of experienced registered migration agents can advise on the best Australian visa for your situation – be it a student visa, business or skilled worker visa, family visa, or partner visa. “We can also help you attain permanent residency or citizenship if you have already spent some time living in Australia,” he added.

With more than 19 years of experience in their field, they offer a 40% faster, streamlined process, ensuring applications are decision-ready, dramatically reducing processing times. And as they strive to provide migration services of the highest standards without compromising quality or efficiency, the agency offers 100% customer satisfaction.

For more information about Palmer Migration and Education Services, contact them on 0457 504 922 or email info@palmermigration.com. To find out more, visit their website: https://palmermigrationservices.com.au/.