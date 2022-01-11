Smart Virtual Assistant Offers Vital Outsourcing Staff Solutions For Businesses

Broadbeach QLD, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — For the best in offshore staffing solutions, Smart Virtual Assistant can assemble the ideal team of assistants, so that businesses, large and small, can focus more on their core activities.

The Broadbeach QLD company was created to assist businesses to outsource many of their back end, repetitive computer-based tasks. It enables business owners to scale their organizations quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively with dedicated remote staff.

The benefits to businesses of hiring a team of virtual assistants will enable owners to streamline costs, increase productivity, enhance work quality, offer greater business flexibility and scale their businesses faster with less risk.

Smart Virtual Assistant specializes in the recruitment of highly qualified technical staff across a wide range of skills and competencies, including real estate virtual assistant, data entry, social media marketing, back-office admin, email marketing, accounting, bookkeeping, customer support, graphic design, telemarketing, copywriting, SEO and web and software development.

With offices based in the Philippines, Smart Virtual Assistant has adopted a three-step process for staff selection. Tell them what you need and they will begin the recruitment process by matching the required skills to their extensive database of candidates and vast network of virtual assistants in the Philippines.

Each candidate will be panel-accessed, tested and verified before being recommended to you. A business owner can then choose the right candidate to guarantee the virtual assistants are 100% committed.

“They will report to you directly from our office in the Philippines, so think of our virtual assistants as an extension of your local team,” said business owner Brett Russo.

The Smart Virtual Assistant’s business offices are spacious and supported by an advanced network infrastructure, high-speed internet connectivity, the latest technology and top-of-the-line software programs.

“Our focus is to build a client’s team for the long-term, and we will accomplish this by providing HR services, organizing exciting corporate events and introducing career path and succession planning incentives to our people,” Russo added.

Smart Virtual Assistant has the option of providing clients part-time home-based virtual assistants, right through to full-time office-based teams. They also pride themselves on providing an enjoyable work environment with comfortable surroundings, competitive salaries, paid holidays, health care, self-improvement training and team bonding social activities.

To ensure security of client operations, Smart Virtual Assistant closely monitors staff with electronic key tags to enter and exit the workplace, and all the USB ports are disabled. They also can offer clients their dedicated workspaces with security cameras.

For more information about Smart Virtual Assistant, contact 1300 082 400 or email info@SmartVirtualAssistant.com.au. Alternatively, go to their website https://smartvirtualassistant.com.au/ for their full scope of services.