ATC Buses now shuttles private passengers from Orlando International Airport to Port Canaveral Cruise Terminals

ATC Buses MCO & Port Canaveral shared shuttle for passengers going to and from Port Canaveral Cruise Terminals from Orlando International Airport

Posted on 2022-01-11 by in Transportation & Logistics, Travel // 0 Comments

Orlando, FL, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Avalos Transportation Company Inc (ATC Buses) now offers Orlando Airport to Port Canaveral Cruise Terminals Shuttle starting in 2022.

A leader in transportation services in South and Central Florida now allows you to go to Port Canaveral Cruise Terminals & back from the Orlando International Airport-MCO on time in a shared VIP bus shuttle transportation service.

With about 45 minutes transfer time, passengers now will have an option to the traditional pay per ticket service provided by gogopor. Shuttle to Port offers the most convenient, safe, and affordable way to get to and from your cruise from the Orlando International Airport.

Shared shuttles from the Orlando Airport to Port Canaveral run daily between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM with drop you off at your ship embarking area with plenty of time to do check-in. From Orlando Airport to and from Port Canaveral you can book a transfer or more convenient round-trip service. From the Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal.

