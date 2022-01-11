Tire Additives Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2021 To 2031

Tire additives serve multiple functions in tires such as antioxidants, antiozonants, binders, and others. Chemicals and compounds that act as tire additives include thioacetic acid, para phenylene diamines (particularly 6PPD), TMQ, styrenated phenol, insoluble sulfur, carbon black, silica, plasticizers, and others. The demand for tire additives is prominently driven by tire manufacturers.

Tire additives are specialized chemicals that are added to natural and synthetic rubber to manufacture tires with the desired property. These are added for various purposes such as performance-enhancing, durability boost, bonding of materials in tires, flame retarding, and others.

Tire Additives Market: Dynamics

Tire additives are mainly added to rubber (natural, BR, SBR) to enhance the performance of the tire and protect the tire from UV rays & ozone in the atmosphere. These additives are expressed as parts per weight in the tire composition. The most prominently used tire additives are carbon black and silica. Carbon black imparts color to the tire and also acts as a bonding agent for other ingredients apart from absorbing the UV rays and heat of the sun. Silica is added to provide extra grip on wet roads and ice. Besides, silica is hard and makes tires effective at resisting wear & tear caused due to abrasion. This helps to extend the life of a tire. Another important tire additive used is insoluble sulfur. It acts as a curing agent in tires.

Certain protective tire additives are added, such as para phenylene diamines that act as antioxidants. Increasing global temperatures have boosted the use of these tire additives in the manufacturing of tires and develop new tire formulations with desired properties. Antiozonants are added to avoid cracking in the tires.

Tire Additives Market: Segments

On the basis of types of tire additives, the market can be segmented into:

Performance resins

Anti-degradants

Insoluble sulfur

Bonding agents

Others

On the basis of application, the tire additives market can be classified into:

Automobile tires

Aircraft tires

Others

On the basis of geographical regions, the market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Tire additives: Key Players

There are many tire additive manufacturers across the globe. Some of the key players include:

Arkema S.A., Arkochem, BASF, Eastman, ExxonMobil, Gazprom Neft, Kraton Corporation, Lanxess, Orion Engineered Carbons, pmc-group, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Sinochem, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemicals Co.Ltd, W. R grace & Co, ZEPPELIN SYSTEMS, nocil and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tire additives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Tire additives market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Tire additives: Regional Outlook

The global demand for tire additives is expected to increase with the rising number of automobiles on the road. The rise in middle-class income and increase in the young population are likely to boost the production of automobiles. The demand for tire additives in the North American region is expected to rise moderately.

Europe is also expected to show a similar trend. The demand from the Asia-Pacific region for tire additives is expected to remain high due to an increase in the production of automobiles in the region, especially in India. The automobile industry in India is witnessing a growth of around 8% whereas global automobile production has decreased by 1.1%. The Middle East and Africa market is also growing at a consistent rate.

