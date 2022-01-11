Asia Pacific Will Grow At Highest CAGR In Parathyroid Hormone Market, Scrutinized in the New Analysis By Fact.MR

Parathyroid hormone is a type of hormone secreted by the parathyroid glands. Parathyroid glands are located behind the thyroid in the back of the neck and are responsible for remodeling of the bone. Parathyroid hormones maintain the calcium level between the range of 9.0 to 10.1 in the blood. Any imbalance in these hormones can cause serious illnesses, which can be overcome by using the parathyroid hormone drug that maintain the calcium level in bones and blood.

The parathyroid hormone market will register robust growth, primarily due to increasing incidences of hypocalcemia and hypoparathyroidism during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing ageing population will also boost the demand for parathyroid hormones to fight chances of osteoporosis. However, delay in FDA and regulatory approval for drugs might restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, vitamin D and calcium allergies will lead to the growth of the parathyroid hormone market as healthcare professionals often suggest vitamin D supplements to patients having hypocalcemia. Vitamin D supplements absorb calcium from the body of hypocalcemia patients.

Request For Sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2582

Parathyroid Hormone Market: Segmentation

The global parathyroid hormone market can be segmented on the basis of type, indications, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

Based on type, the global market is segmented as:

Primary hyperparathyroidism

Secondary hyperparathyroidism

Tertiary hyperparathyroidism

Based on indications, the global market is segmented as:

Hypocalcemia

Hypoparathyroidism

Osteoporosis

Based on route of administration, the global market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

To receive extensive list of important regions & key players, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2582

Parathyroid Hormone Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global parathyroid hormone market are Shire plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Smith & Nephew plc, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk, Novartis,, Ethicon, Inc., Mylan Laboratories, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and others.

Parathyroid Hormone Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market and will be followed by Europe due to increased healthcare spending and stringent rules and regulations regarding drug usage. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new and emerging market players. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2582

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, Rest Of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/fluoro-enzymatic-assays-market

Shower Chairs Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/shower-chairs-market

Infrared Thermometer Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/infrared-thermometer-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com