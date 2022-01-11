Experience Fine Modern Indian Dining at Chutney House In Maldon

London, UK, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Experience the depth of textures, colours, and flavours that Indian cuisine is known for at Chutney House of the number one Indian Restaurant Maldon and one of the best fine dining restaurants in Essex.

Chutney House makes sure that each and every dish it serves maintains the richness of Indian food from the depth and variety of its flavours, its dynamic colours, and natural aromas. It also makes sure the use of the best and freshest ingredients. This, Chutney House believes, is the only way Indian cuisine should be served, an authenticity that guests keep coming back for more.

Housed in an 18th-century building, Chutney House also takes special care of creating a lavish and elegant ambience for its diners, combining the palatial atmosphere of its setting with the warmth and character of Indian design.

This Indian restaurant Essex offers a very varied and extensive menu, right from the appetizer to its main dishes. Start your meal with something light like its Panjabi Lamb Samosa and Tokri Chat (potato basket with da bara chickpeas masala). Or dive right in into the richness of Indian food with a Tamarind and Honey Glazed King Prawn or Afghani Chicken Tikka, marinated in savoury tandoori spice. Among the mains include Champaram, a popular Bihari dish of lamb marinated in special spices, served with Indian ghee; Audhi Chicken Korma and Gajpuri Chicken Masala; Nizami Hundi, a mixed vegetable curry, among others.

Chutney House also has a Garden Menu, which offers simpler dishes such as Pahadhi Wrap, Duck Spring Rolls, and Burger; and a separate Lunch and After Dinner Menu. The restaurant also has an extensive drinks menu.

As one would expect from Indian food, the dishes served at Chutney House are meticulously and carefully prepared to reflect the authenticity of the cuisine.

What makes Chutney House even more special is its ambience, with four different dining areas the Front Parlour, the Drawing Room, The Asylum, the Great Eating Area, and the Garden, each area exudes a specific and distinct feel and style all of them meant to elevate your dining experience not just with great flavours but with a warm but sophisticated milieu as well.

Chutney House also has a number of health safety measures in place in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests can peruse the restaurants digital menu before going to the restaurant, so they can pick the dishes of their choosing beforehand without the need for a physical menu. All produce in the restaurant is also kept secure in proper temperatures to maximize freshness and flavour. All Chutney House staff and crew are trained on proper food safety and hygiene, in accordance with the UK and EU Legislation for food handlers. Safety and quality are Chutney Houses top priorities.

Reservations can be made through the Chutney House website at https://chutneyhouse.co.uk/reservations. Guests can also visit the Chutney House official pages on Facebook and Instagram. Don’t miss out on Indias wealth of flavours and visit Chutney House for a rich and fine dining experience.