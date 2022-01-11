Travels according to the recommendations of the David Kaplan Photographer

Opening new horizons is a way of life for people who do not wait for free time, do not postpone it indefinitely, but plan and travel. Traveling is an investment that makes a person happier, more accessible, and spiritually more prosperous.

Photographer, Israeli businessman David Kaplan knows how to travel. The list of his trips inspires respect: he has toured almost all the world’s major capitals. He knows best in autumn, winter, spring, or summer. Knows which cities are obligatory to visit, which is enough to see once, and where it is not worth going at all. He has at least five favorite restaurants in every city.

✓ David Kaplan recommends traveling with a company.

My advice is to travel as often as possible in a large, friendly and cheerful company. Minimum 4-6 people: family, friends, acquaintances, etc. But some places are definitely for solitude. There, a person is charged with a unique energy. Such secluded trips most often occur in the fall. Not a late nostalgic, but an early, spiritually filling autumn.

✓ David Kaplan suggests criteria for choosing a travel destination.

When choosing a city for travel, there is no concept of winter or summer. David Kaplan recommends going where you have not been. Age also matters: you can see London, New York, museums, and sights in different eras. It is essential to take into account the material possibilities. Nobody will go to the most expensive city in the world if they have a limited budget. Thus, we divide the choice into two groups: according to interests and according to opportunities. At the same time, there are places that every self-respecting person should visit on the recommendation of David Kaplan. Cities – Baden-Baden, Vancouver, San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Rome. Islands – Bermuda, Caribbean, Maldives, Seychelles. You can only go to Belgium for the best food. But only those who have small children should go on vacation to Turkey.

✓ David Kaplan advises returning to where it was good

The desire to return to a particular city is not related to geographical location. Someone returns to their favorite museum or annual event, someone to their favorite restaurant. I want to return to something you liked and have good memories of. You come back for impressions to once again catch these emotions.

The second factor that brings people back to specific places is their real estate there. The third factor is the residence of relatives or friends. Therefore, everyone has their own “return.”

✓ David Kaplan teaches how to travel by photography.

I believe that there is nothing to go to New Zealand and Egypt. You do not graze goats, and you can see the pyramids from photographs or films. In principle, this is my – David Kaplan’s – general recommendation for choosing a place to travel: buy BBC and Discovery documentaries about travel. If what you saw touches you, you have to fly there.

✓ Where photographer David Kaplan recommends going at least once

A single trip is enough for all of Southeast Asia. If we talk about a tourist trip to Japan, then I advise you to opt for the city of Kyoto, especially in the spring, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. At the same time, stay there for at least two weeks to fully experience the place. Visually, this is an entirely different world. You need to prepare for such ambiguous travels carefully: sit down to books, read everything in detail, know the history – then this great country will open for you. Without preparation, just a cursory glance of a tourist – the trip will be about nothing once you can go to Morocco, the Fiji island, and the city of Cancun with its sea, stars, and discos.

✓ Photographer David Kaplan advises traveling all year round.

When summer has already ended, but autumn has not yet arrived, when it is not cold yet, but not hot, I recommend going to Lake Como in Italy, to Baikal or Altai in Russia. These are some of my favorite places. When summer turns into autumn, these places are simply enchanting. Pastel colors, serene calm atmosphere, you can sit in silence and look at the water. Altai is a place of extraordinary power. Having traveled around 65 countries, it was in Altai that I saw nature from all countries in one place. You stand at any point and start turning wherever you look: here in Canada, here in Montreal, here is the road to NY, here is a forest, a river, Lake Como. And all in different colors. The beauty is unreal.

In the fall, David Kaplan recommends a six-hour road trip from Montreal to New York. Fantastic views await you along the way. You pass Niagara Falls, then you see a maple forest, beautiful, green, yellow, white, blue, fir trees, mountains, rocks. You can go crazy with the beauty of these places. For nature lovers, a visit to the magical Waterloo forest in Belgium is a must in autumn.

The cherry blossom bloom is an annual spectacular sight in late March and early April. Go first to Tokyo, and in precisely 5-7 days, I advise you to be in Kyoto. Also, in the spring, it is good on the tropical island of St. Barth. Here are some of the best villas, hotels, and yachts in the Caribbean. I also recommend St. Thomas with its unique island exoticism, framed by dense tropical greenery and stunning bays with white as snow, sand.

This is, of course, in summer, Italy, especially Sicily with its many islands: Panarea, Taormina. I recommend meeting the active volcanoes on the islands of Stromboli and Vulcano. Also, visit the Greek paradise: the snow-white romantic island of Santorini and one of the most mysterious legendary places – the Holy Mount Athos.

In June-July, it is good to travel to Asia. David Kaplan recommends visiting the abode of peace – the great country of Brunei. This is one of the wealthiest countries in the world in color. Luxurious palaces, mosques, mountains, rainforests, waterfalls, white beaches, and gentle sea. Dedicate one of your summer vacations to the mysterious Buddhist kingdom of Tibet: mysterious lakes, majestic Kailash, an original culture, and religion. After Tibet, you start looking at the world differently. It is unforgivable to be in China and not visit the legendary Shaolin Monastery in the Songshan Mountains.

There are a lot of options for summer travel. For an atmosphere of quiet luxury, David Kaplan advises going to Tahiti or Bora Bora with their picturesque bays and the best snorkeling in the world.

Visit Scotland’s most beloved Queen Mary Stuart in August. The famous castle and the picturesque lake of the same name Linlithgow. In this country, you can master archery and join the ancient and aristocratic sport – falconry with Harris hawks. I single out golf as a separate item. Scotland is the birthplace of golf. There are more than 500 golf courses throughout the country, some of which are ranked as the best in the world. Golf here is enchanting.

From August to the end of September, photographer David Kaplan recommends heading to Norway for fantastic sunsets and a real show of dancing lights turning into the Northern Lights. Another main attraction of this country is the stunning beauty of the fjords.

He left the North Pole for the refreshment of his summer trip. The Arctic summer does not last long, only two to three weeks. As a rule, a trip to the kingdom of ice and snow can be made only on an icebreaker, and some rocky shores can only be reached by helicopter. Cannot compare such a journey to anything. The North Pole is at the top of the world. Only here can you breathe in the fresh polar air, see drifting perennial ice floes, Arctic flowers, and the rarest polar animals such as whales, beluga whales, seals, and, of course, polar bears. After such a trip, you will undoubtedly want to go to the South Pole in December-January and close the earth’s axis. Visit Antarctica and see the colony of emperor penguins with your own eyes.

Unforgettable travel!