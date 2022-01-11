EmpowerU Launches On-Demand Social-Emotional Learning for Educators

Excelsior, MN, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — EmpowerU announces today the launch of its Educator Resilience and Self Care Course. The online course is designed to help teachers manage stress and improve their mental health, while learning skills that will help them model and support the non-academic barriers of all students.

The stress and uncertainty of teaching in a pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on educator mental health. Research shows that a teacher’s strong social and emotional health is associated with higher student engagement and lower student psychological difficulties. EmpowerU’s resilience program and social-emotional learning curriculum have been tailored to help educators overcome challenges, lower stress, and establish a higher level of wellbeing. The on-demand learning format allows teachers and staff work at their own pace from a phone, iPad or computer — without overloading an already busy schedule.

“We work with schools across the country — and we have worked as school counselors ourselves. We know that teachers need something that meets them where they are, something that fits into their busy days without overwhelming it,” said Katie Dorn, MA, LSC, MFT and CEO of EmpowerU. “We know the importance for people of all ages to learn in small, bite-sized steps with intentional reflection. And we know that SEL for teachers needs to meet their needs quickly.”

In addition to meeting educators unique needs and routines, EmpowerU’s evidence-based resilience program and social-emotional learning curriculum was designed to work in constrained budgets. The Educator Resilience and Self Care Course is affordable at $59 per person. One-on-one professional support is also available for $129. Individuals may enroll and pay for the course; a bulk discount is available when districts purchase the program for all teachers. Finally, the online program is clock hour eligible and offers participating teachers a certificate and micro-credentials.

To learn more about the CEU-earning resilience program and social-emotional learning curriculum for educators, visit the EmpowerU website or call 1-612-520-1542.

About EmpowerU : EmpowerU’s highly personalized, data-driven SEL Tier 1 and Tier 2 solutions equip students to be resilient, self-directed learners and reach their goals — without additional hires or a heavy lift from schools. The program provides each student with interactive lessons and personalized coaching, pairing technology with brain research in a unique way that supports students, empowers their growth and reduces feelings of anxiety and depression. Multi-year data makes it clear: nobody understands Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and approaches SEL the way EmpowerU does.

