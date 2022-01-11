Passenger Coaches Increasing Profitability for Rolling Stock Market – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Rolling Stocks Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Rolling Stocks to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the rolling stock market surpassed US$ 50 Bn in 2020. Increasing urbanization and the need for faster transportation is influencing the market positively.

Manufacturers of rolling stock are focusing on quicker transportation of for various media. Also, increasing focus on ease and comfort while traveling is driving growth. Thus, the market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4% from 2021-2031, to reach US$ 77 Bn.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Rolling Stocks.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Rolling Stocks market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Rolling Stocks, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Rolling Stocks Market.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Locomotives Rolling Stock Passenger Coaches Rolling Stock Multiple Units Rolling Stock Freight Wagons Rolling Stock

Application Rolling Stock for Freight Application Rolling Stock for Passenger Application



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of rolling stock are focusing on providing agility, comfort and fuel efficiency.

CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), a rolling stock giant signed a strategic agreement with TÜV Rheinland, a global technical service provider – to improve their collaborative services including international compliance testing and certification of rolling stock in September 2018.

Siemens announced the investment of 200 million euros to start rolling stock factory at Goole in the East Riding of Yorkshire, UK in March 2018. In April, the company got approval from the Orange County Transportation Authority to supply vehicles for the county’s Streetcar project.

In May 2021, Siemens Mobility and Stadler jointly won a € 114.5 million (US$ 135 million) contract to provide the Lisbon Metro with a state-of-the-art signalling system and a new fleet of modern trains, with the latter agreeing to supply 14 three-car metro trains

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, locomotive rolling stocks demand to accelerate above 4% CAGR from 2021-2031.

Freight wagons to account for over 5 out of 10 rolling stock sales until 2031

Rapid urbanization spurring demand for passenger wagons, accounting for around 40% of global demand

High demand is anticipated in the U.S, likely to surpass a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

China and India dominate the rolling stocks market across Asia, yielding over 60% of revenue

“Increasing demand for comfort during train travel is prompting manufacturers to introduce lightweight yet robustly designed locomotives and coaches, spurring the demand for rolling stocks.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Rolling Stocks Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Rolling Stocks brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Rolling Stocks brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Rolling Stocks Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Rolling Stocks and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Rolling Stocks and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Rolling Stocks Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Rolling Stocks Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Rolling Stocks: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Rolling Stocks Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Rolling Stocks, Sales and Demand of Rolling Stocks, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



