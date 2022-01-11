Shift Towards The Use Of Natural Gas As Energy Source To Boost Demand For Cryogenic Pipes Market

Cryogenic pipes are used in handling and transportation of materials at extremely low temperatures, going below -300° F. Cryogenic pipes help maintain the cryogenic temperature of material they are handling due to the special type of insulation on them, which reduces the temperature loss to surroundings.

Vacuum insulation and foam type insulation are two of the main insulation types implemented in the fabrication of cryogenic pipes. Since cryogenic pipes possess unique capabilities to handle very low temperature gases, there is no substitute product available in the market to replace them. Hence the overall cryogenic pipes market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Cryogenic Pipes: Market Segmentation

The overall cryogenic pipes market can been segmented on the basis of insulation type as:

Dynamic vacuum insulated cryogenic pipes

Foam-insulated cryogenic pipes

The overall cryogenic pipes market can been segmented on the basis of cryogenic fluids as:

Helium

Hydrogen

Neon

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen

Methane

The overall cryogenic pipes market can been segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Aerospace

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Cryogenic Pipes market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the Cryogenic pipes market across the globe are:

Cryogenmash

Cryofab

Cryotherm GmbH & Co. KG

STI Group

SAES Getters

Criotec Impianti SpA

Cryogas Tech Sdn Bhd

Nexans Deutschland GmbH

Technifab Products, Inc.

Braemar Engineering

Cryogenic Pipes market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe and expected to lead the market share in the global cryogenic pipes market, due to the presence of a large number of its end use industries in the region. Growing investments in LNG exploration and production in India, China and Australia is projected to position Asia-Pacific as one of the high growth regions in the cryogenic pipes market. Middle East & Africa is expected to hold a modest share in the overall cryogenic pipes market, but is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, owing to growing number of end use industries in the region.

Why choose Fact.MR?

