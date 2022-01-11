EstateOfMind’s Online-Only Auction, Feb. 5, Will Feature Fine Estate Jewelry and Watches in Advance of Valentine’s Day

Middletown, NY, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — EstateOfMind’s first major auction event of 2022 will be an online-only affair slated for Saturday, February 5th, starting at 11 am Eastern time. The sale will be an offering of fine jewelry, coins, watches and decorative accessories from prominent estates, bank safety deposit boxes and family heirloom collections; online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com.

Included will be 9-24kt gold and sterling jewelry from antique to modern; high-grade Morgan silver dollars; other coins and currency; estate pocket and wristwatches from the 19th and 20th century; and over 25 violin bows by famous makers. Previews will be held January 31st-February 4th by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 845-386-4403. Masks are required.

“This auction is scheduled for nine days before Valentine’s Day, so that should give dealers and collectors ample time to have their purchases shipped to them,” said Darrell Dirr, the owner of EstateOfMind. “I wouldn’t exactly call this a diverse auction, but we do have over nine pounds of gold jewelry and about thirty pound of sterling jewelry that will be up for bid in large lots.”

Highlighting the jewelry category will be a Georgian style gilt 9kt yellow gold setting diamond necklace with approximately 7 carats of full cut diamonds; an Art Deco 14kt yellow gold and diamond ring with around 4 carats of mine-cut diamonds; and a circa 1960s set of Indian 22kt yellow gold natural pearl and red coral necklace and earrings set weighing a total of 115 grams.

Watches will include an Alphonse Matile-Geneva 18kt yellow gold hunt case pocket watch with box hinge, “presented to Thomas Mooney by Charles A. Schultz Dec. 25th 1882”; a circa 1960 Vacheron & Constantin for LeCoultre 14kt white gold diamond mystery dial unisex watch; a circa 1940 Movado 14kt gold wristwatch; and a circa 1950 Rolex 18kt yellow gold lady’s watch.

The over 30 high-grade Morgan silver dollars will include an 1886-P, graded MS64 and an 1879-S, graded MS64. Other coins will include a 1928-P Peace silver dollar, graded MS64; a 1911-D Indian Head Quarter Eagle (2 ½ dollar) gold coin; a lot of four impressed Indian gold coins, including Quarter and Half Eagles (1908, 1909, 1915 and 1908) and a 1798 Liberty silver dollar.

Decorative accessories will feature a rare and unusual circa 1984 Gucci evening bag with enameled crystal snake head clasp and original invoice to the previous owner with Gucci papers; vintage perfumes; circa 1960 Gorham sterling Corinthian column candlesticks, 12 ¼ inches tall; a large circa 1910 Gorham sterling covered tureen, 10 inches wide; and Waterman fountain pens.

The violin bows will be by makers such as G.A. Moyer, Valoni, E.H. Roth, Voirin, Karl Beck, Karl Herman, Dorfler, Carl Suss, J. Richter, Tubbs, Homa, Weldlich and H.R. Pfretzshner. Other items of interest will include a 1930/40 Air King Model A-600 Catlin/Bakelite radio; Victorian canes; and circa 1960 Mid-Century Modern stork shell sculpture signed Binazzi, 21 inches tall.

Returning to jewelry, also sold will be an Indian 22kt yellow gold and Burmese ruby necklace and chandelier earrings set, circa 1960s, with approximately 15 carats of Burmese rubies; an Indian 22/24kt yellow gold necklace and bangle bracelet set, circa 1970s; and an Art Deco 14kt white gold and diamond ring boasting a large aquamarine of over 25 carats, circa 1950s or ‘60s.

Additional wristwatches will include a circa 1920 Art Deco platinum and diamond watch with 3 carats of clean bright white European cut diamonds; a 1940s Gallet stainless steel watch with a chronograph dial; a Tiffany & Co. ladies 14kt yellow gold watch; an Illinois Sangamo 23j watch; a circa 1960 Omega Seamaster wristwatch; a circa 1940 Helbros chronograph; a 19th century Swiss steel chronograph pocket watch with fancy dial, size 18; and a large lot of watch parts.

More from the coins category will include a 1798 Flowing Hair silver dollar; a rare 1890 proof struck Indian head penny, graded PF-65; a 1909 VDB Lincoln cent, graded MS-64; a lot of two Morgan silver dollars (an 1878-S 7 Tail Feathers dollar and a 1921-P dollar); nice collections of V.A.M. and Carson City silver dollars; and $1,000 and $500 Federal Reserve paper notes, 1934.

Back to jewelry, items of note will include an ancient bracelet with a large piece of amber dating to the Jurassic Period (101-145 million years old); four lots of Baltic amber necklaces, including one lot of five 19th and 20th century butterscotch amber necklaces; a 20th century Vienna cold painted 14kt yellow gold and sterling figural cat-and-mouse brooch, hallmarked; a 19th century Victorian Baltic egg yolk amber necklace, 3.3 oz.; plus large box lots of modern sterling jewelry.

Fans of silver will be treated to a rare Ball Tompkins & Black coin silver water pitcher, circa 1850, weighing 36.9 oz.; a large sterling tureen weighing 84 oz.; Gorham Lancaster rose sterling flatware; a Tiffany & Company maker’s sterling bowl; and a Gorham sterling flatware Fairfax pattern for twelve. Also sold will be fine Waterford crystal and a Bradley & Hubbard lamp base.

To learn more about EstateOfMind and the online-only auction planned for Saturday, February 5th, please visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.