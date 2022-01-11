Traction Transformer Market Demand, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “Traction Transformer Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the traction transformer market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global traction transformer market size is estimated to reach USD 827.1 million by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing demand for fast speed commutation options is driving the development of rail infrastructure. In addition, technological development such as electric locomotives is expected to increase the demand for traction transformers in the next few years.

Supportive government initiatives such as investment for developing advanced locomotives are projected to positively impact the market growth. Moreover, the companies are focusing on rail infrastructural development for convenient traveling and comfortable facilities. Thus, due to these factors, traction transformers are anticipated to have significant growth in the next few years.

Rising noise pollution, heavy fuel consumption and increasing environmental concerns about electricity consumption are growing the need for traction transformers. In addition, several benefits such as time-saving, cost-efficient service and development in transport networks are also projected to surge the demand for traction systems.

Furthermore, a growing number of rail development projects are proliferating the demand for traction transformers across the world. Market represents stiff competition due to limited players providing traction systems. However, this less concentration of companies is impacting demand & supply management, which is expected to pose a challenge to market growth.

Key manufacturers in the traction transformers market include EMCO Limited, Alstom, ABB, and Siemens. These players in the market are focusing on public-private partnership (PPPs) to remain competent in the market.

