Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2027

The Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global industrial & commercial floor scrubbers market size is anticipated to value USD 5.41 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at public places is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The segment of walk-behind scrubbers held the dominant share of around 53.67% across the global market in 2019 due to the benefits like ease of carrying and operational ease. On the other hand, the segment of robotic scrubbers is projected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to their increasing popularity and surging demand for automated cleaning solutions.

In 2019, the manufacturing end-use segment accounted for the dominant share of more than 34.07% across the global market on account of benefits like reduction in time consumption, coverage of larger floor areas, and more operational efficiency. The healthcare end-user segment accounted for the highest growth with 6.5% CAGR across the global market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising awareness about maintaining personal hygiene prevailing among the millennial population.

North America accounted for the highest share across the global industrial and commercial floor scrubber market in 2019 due to the surging demand across the retail and manufacturing sector residing in the U.S. and Canada. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR of around 7.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization and initiatives programs undertaken by governing authorities for maintaining hygiene at public places.

The market across the globe includes key players such as DulevoS.p.A., Amano Corporation, Powr-Flite, Tennant Company, and Numatic International. Constant product development and innovation of user-friendly products are carried out by these players to widen their product portfolio.

Industrial And Commercial Floor Scrubbers End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Others

Industrial And Commercial Floor Scrubbers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East & Africa

