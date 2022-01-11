LPG Tanker Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The LPG Tanker Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global LPG tanker market size is estimated to be valued USD 295.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. Supportive initiatives by governments to replace the coal as a fuel owing to increasing concern pertaining to greenhouse gas emission are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years.

Other factors such as increasing shale gas production and rising trade of LPG owing to its increasing use as a cooking gas are supplementing the growth of the LPG tankers. Volatility in crude oil prices and the advent of new technology in the production of LPG is further estimated to proliferate the market growth.

Europe was the leading shareholders followed by the Asia Pacific in 2019. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to register the significant growth over the forecast duration owing to the increasing demand for LPG as cooking gas in emerging countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and China.

The LPG tanker market key participants are STX Corporation, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, EXMAR, Epic Gas Ltd, DSME, BW Group, StealthGas Inc., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Dorian LPG Ltd. and others.

LPG Tanker Vessel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC)

Large Gas Carrier (LGC)

Medium Gas Carriers (MGC)

Small Gas Carrier (SGC)

LPG Tanker Refrigeration & Pressurization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Ethylene

Full Refrigerated

Semi Refrigerated

Full Pressurized

In 2019, Europe held the maximum share in the LPG tanker market with more than 28.0%. The region is anticipated to register significant growth due to the increasing imports of butane and propane for domestic application. The Asia Pacific in terms of growth in 2019 followed Europe. Factors such as government subsidies, population growth, urbanization, and easy availability led to rising in the demand for LPG for domestic application.

Further, Asia Pacific is projected to register considerable growth owing to the rapid rise in the petrochemical industry in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and India. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast years.

