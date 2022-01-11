Metal Fabrication Equipment Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Metal Fabrication Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global metal fabrication equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 92.84 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rapid industrialization and rising demand for advanced infrastructure and products are projected to drive the market growth for fabrication equipment.

The metal cutting segment held the largest share across the global market, in 2017 on account of growing demand for metal cutting prevailing across the manufacturing sector. While the machining type segment is also estimated to account for substantial share across the global market, in 2017. This high share can be attributed to increasing number of job shops across developing regions.

In 2017, the application segment of automotive accounted for significant share due to their rising adoption for producing automobiles and their auxiliary parts. On the other hand, the aerospace & defense segment also held substantial share owing to their usage for manufacturing of aircraft and carriers.

Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market, in 2017 and generated revenue of USD 32.06 billion due to rising manufacturing industry across India, China and Japan. The, Europe accounted for the second-largest market share owing to rapid industrialization across Germany and France.

The metal fabrication equipment market includes key players such as Omax Corporation, Colfax Corporation, TRUMPF, Amada Corporation, and Jenoptik AG. They are constantly investing in R&D activities for product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage and to widen their geographical reach.

Metal Fabrication Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Job Shops

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Application

Others

Metal Fabrication Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoW

