Specification of Stainless Steel Flanges

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — A flange is an external or internal ridge, or rim, used for strength, such as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam; or for attachment to another item, such as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, or camera lens mount; or for a flange of a rail car or tram wheel. Suppliers of various sorts of materials, grades, sizes, forms, thicknesses, and classifications are manufactured to our clients’ specifications. We are a manufacturer of stainless steel flanges, carbon steel flanges, and duplex steel flanges.

Manufacturer of Flanges in India

Viha Steel & Forging is a well-known stainless steel flange manufacturer and supplier in the global steel market. We are a corporation that is ISO 9001/2015 certified. The Flange is one of our most popular items. We offer a wide range of stainless steel flanges in a variety of grades. Flanges come in a variety of shapes, diameters, and thicknesses in India. Our cost-effective and unique product designs are the result of our dedicated team’s efforts. Our flanges are precision-machined from the highest-quality raw materials. We also manufacture and supply a variety of flanges, including Slip On Flanges, Weld Neck Flanges, Blind Flanges, Threaded Flanges, Lap Joint Flanges, Socket Weld Flanges, Long Weld Neck Flanges, Companion Flanges, and Orifice Flanges.

Stainless Steel Flanges Supplier In India

Viha Steel & Forging is a leading manufacturer of Stainless Steel Flanges (ASTM A182 / ASME SA182) that are sourced from high-quality raw materials and are designed to meet industry-standard durability requirements. ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Slip On Flange, Stainless Steel Weld Neck Flange, Stainless Steel Blind Flange, Stainless Steel 347 Threaded Flange, Stainless Steel 317L Socket Weld Flange, and others are among the flanges we make and provide. Carbon Steel Flanges, Inconel Flanges, Monel Flanges, Alloy Steel Flanges, and other alloy steel flanges are also available.

Specification of Flanges

Flanges Types : Slip-On, Weld Neck, Long Weld Neck, Threaded, Blind, Companion, Lap Joint Class : 150 LBS, 300 LBS, 600 LBS, 900 LBS, 1500 LBS, 2500 LBS ASA 150, ASA 300, PN 6,10,16,25, 40,64,100,160 ETC. available with NACE MR 01-75 Size: 1/2″ (15 NB) to 48″ (1200NB) DN10~DN5000 Type : Raised Face (RF), Flat Face (FF), Ring Type Joint (RTJ), Lap-Joint Face (LJF), Large Male-Female (LMF), Small Male-Female (SMF), Large Tongue & Groove, Small Tongue, Groove

Stainless Steel Flanges Uses

Flanges are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Flanges

Homes and buildings: used with piping, water pipes.

Transporting materials such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage systems, industrial water lines, and water mains.

Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Plumbing

