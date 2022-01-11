Give your child the right start with STEM kits from MicroDuino

Posted on 2022-01-11 by in Education, Electronics // 0 Comments

Westlake village, USA, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Education is a gift that ought to be cherished by all. It’s why you should get STEM kits for elementary school kids today! Check out Microduino’s innovative collection. They offer the perfect tools for kids to grow at affordable price points!

Microduino’s STEM kits are a cut above the rest. Their Mix Kit 1 and Mix Kit 2 are quite inventive options. Kids in elementary school can use these kits to learn the fundamentals of STEM. The Mix Kit 1 contains electronic components, and coding and logic modules. It enhances a learner’s perception regarding code editing. It also teaches them code behaviors. The Mix Kit 2 on the other hand, helps learn coding through two and three-step functions.

A spokesperson from Microduino recently stated, “Our STEM kits are built to engage learners. We believe in creativity. That’s why our kits are designed with seamless hardware and software support. They help children explore their potential!”

Microduino offers such kits at quite affordable price points across the industry. If you’re looking for a good STEM Kit, we recommend their collection. Their stellar reputation and dedication make them the best brand in this domain!

About the Company

Set up in 2012, Microduino is an award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer of STEM toys. The company builds and sells stackable electronic STEM building blocks, components related to these systems, and in-class technology. They have the vision to facilitate young minds!

Contact information:

Website: https://www.microduinoinc.com/

Phone: 818-900-0804

Email: sales@microduino.com

support@microduinoinc.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution