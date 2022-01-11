Application and Uses of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes

Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Pipe and Tube would seem to be the same, they are not the same in terms of designations or size. Know that Pipes and Tubes are not always indistinguishable. The most commonly used pipe and tube types are 310 Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes, 310s Seamless Pipes and Tubes Manufacturer In India and Inconel 800 Pipes and Tubes. Korus Steel is a major Pipes and Tubes Manufacturers in India. Pipes & Tubes were conceived and manufactured by Korus Steel to meet worldwide quality standards.

Stainless Steel 310 Pipes & Tubes Application & Uses

Pipes & Tubes used in Chemicals Industry

Pipes & Tubes used in Heavy Oil refineries.

ASTM A312 TP 310 Seamless Pipes used in Textile Machinery.

Stainless Steel 310 Pipes & Tubes used in Bitumen upgraders.

Inconel 800 Seamless Pipes used in Nuclear power (mostly seamless).

Seamless Pipes & Tubes used in Petrochemicals and acids.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes used in Pulp and Paper Industry

Stainless Steel 310/310S Seamless Pipes & Tubes Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Korus Steel is one of the biggest 310 Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes, 310s Seamless Pipes and Tubes Manufacturer in Mumbai, India. Korus Steel is a well-known name for Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipes in Mumbai, India. We are one of the biggest stockholders of 310 Stainless Steel Pipes, 310s Seamless Pipes and Tubes Manufacturer In India.

Korus Steels offers a wide range of products in different materials mainly Stainless Steel 310 Pipes and Tubes and Inconel 800. We aimed at providing high-quality products such as Stainless Steel 310 Flanges to the world. With our high-quality manufacturing, we are known widely as one of the top manufacturers of Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes, Stainless Steel 310 Flanges, Fastener, Inconel 800 Sheets, Inconel 800 Flanges, Inconel 800 Bars, etc.