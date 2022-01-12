Magnetostrictive Materials Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Magnetostrictive Materials: Introduction and Overview

Magnetostrictive materials are used to transform electromagnetic energy into mechanical energy and vice versa. This effect can be used to construct sensors that measure a magnetic field or sense a force. Tension in the material will produce the magnetic field or force applied to the respective object. To produce vibrations, a shifting magnetic field may also be used in combination with magnetostrictive materials.

The magnetostrictive materials are extensively used in manufacturing medical devices, industrial vibrators, ultrasonic cleaning devices, underwater sonar systems, vibration or noise control systems, and a bundle of other applications. Diversification of the product across the industries is set to boost the market over the longer-run forecast period.

To amplify the vibration amplitude of the equipment, the mechanical lever could be used. Therefore, the effect of complementary goods is also high over the magnetostrictive materials. Dependence over complementary goods is set to affect the dynamics of the market negatively. The magnetostrictive material is widely used in industrial, medical, underwater, control system, robotics and many more applications.

Magnetostrictive Materials: Dynamics

Magnetostrictive material has wide-area applications having high sales accounting the same in terms of global level market. The increased use and advancements in technology made the market for magnetostrictive material see upsurge demand. The availability of raw material for magnetostrictive material in abundance also accounts for fueling the market for a longer run.

Moreover, the rise in demand from various end-users like automotive, defence, aerospace, and consumer electronics are crucial factors driving the market growth of magnetostrictive materials. Furthermore, the increased investment by key players, initiatives by the government, and regulations to minimize cost and optimize the quality of magnetostrictive material are also expected to boost the market of magnetostrictive material. The only strings pulling back the market growth of magnetostrictive material are the regulations set by governments in the European region

Segmentation Analysis of Magnetostrictive Materials Market

The global magnetostrictive materials market is bifurcated into four major segments: material type, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of material type, magnetostrictive materials market has been segmented as follows:

Iron

Nickel

Cobalt

Iron-Aluminum Alloy

Others

On the basis of application, the magnetostrictive materials market has been segmented as follows:

Medical Devices

Industrial Vibrators

Ultrasonic Cleaning Devices

Underwater Sonar

Vibration or Noise Control Systems

Sensors

On the basis of end-use, Magnetostrictive materials market has been segmented as follows:

Medical

Mining

Security systems

Aerospace & Defense

On the basis of geographic regions, Magnetostrictive materials market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Magnetostrictive Materials Market: Key Players

Being a fragmented market, we can find small players in magnetostrictive materials market, especially in the Asia Pacific. The increased cost of raw material to make magnetostrictive materials has impacted small and big players in this market. Some of the key players in the magnetostrictive materials market are TdVib, Grirem Advanced Materials, KENCO, Gansu Tianxing Rare Earth Functional Materials Inc, Emerson Electric, Advanced Cerametrics, Bayer Material Science, TDK Corporation, LLC, Metglas, LORD Corporation, and KYOCERA Corporation.

Magnetostrictive Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The global magnetostrictive material market seems positive due to the applicability of the material in almost all industries and sectors. Based on the regional split, the report “Magnetostrictive Materials” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Most of the market share is bagged by the companies operating in the Asia Pacific. The raw material required for magnetostrictive material is available in adequate quantity in the Asia-Pacific region making it contribute a solid share in the global magnetostrictive material market. Even the consumption of magnetostrictive material is accounted to be high in Asia-Pacific as the consumption of consumer electronics is high in this region.

