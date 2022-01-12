Oxybenzone Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031 -End

Posted on 2022-01-12 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Oxybenzone Market: Overview and Dynamics

Oxybenzone belongs to the category of aromatic ketones known as benzophenones. Oxybenzone is a chemical naturally present in some flowering plants, but it is produced commercially from benzoyl chloride and 3-hydroxyanisole (1, 2). Oxybenzone is a derivative of benzophenone, which is used as a sunscreen agent due to its ability to absorb UVB and short-wave UVA Ultraviolet rays, acting as a filter and minimize skin damage caused by UV rays.

Request Sample   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5524

One of 16 sunscreen active ingredients (compounds that absorb, diffuse or reflect ultraviolet (UV) radiation) allowed for use in the United States is Oxybenzone (also known as benzophenone-3 or BP-3). The U.S. controls sunscreens as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs via its Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As an FDA approved active ingredient, Oxybenzone finds its uses in sunscreen and is proven to be safe and effective when used in concentrations up to 6%.

Segmentation Analysis of Oxybenzone

The global Oxybenzone market is bifurcated into three major segments:

Based on End Use, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

  • Sunscreen
  • Lip Balms
  • Hair Spray
  • Conditioner
  • Moisturizers

Based on Source, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

  • Organic
  • Inorganic

Based on Function, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

  • UV Filter
  • UV Stabilizer

Based on Region, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5524

Oxybenzone Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. ATK Chemical, Hubei Meikai Chemical, Ash Longchem, Dallion Richfortune Chemicals, Kunshan Odowell, Wellona Pharma, Salicylates And Chemicals, Salavidas Pharmaceutical etc. are amongst the prominent players in Oxybenzone market accounting for over 60% of the market revenues.

Furthermore, certain players are investing in research and development activities related to the changing consumer demand towards organic and plant based Oxybenzone products. Manufacturing and establishing long term supply contracts with the industries and are providing an upper edge to the market players.

However, regional clusters in the Asia-Pacific region backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall Oxybenzone market revenues.

Request ToC   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5524

The Oxybenzone Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556694532/how-has-covid-19-impacted-the-surgical-drapes-industry-fact-mr-s-post-pandemic-analysis

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution