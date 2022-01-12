Air Hammer Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021-2031

Air Hammer Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FactMR, air hammer market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for air hammer will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Muted demand from construction sector will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of air hammer in manufacturing sector will provide momentum.

What is Driving Demand for Air Hammer?

There has been consistent rise in the demand for air hammer in the manufacturing sector recently. This is mainly due to the execution of tasks of varying scales. Improvement in the productivity of a scope of industrial projects across the world is a main consideration assessed to drive the air hammer shipment in the forthcoming years.

Air hammers are utilized by manufacturing enterprises as they are exceptionally cost effective, require less maintenance, reliable and comparatively more efficient in view of making tasks simple. This adds as one of the vital factor responsible for propelling the sales of air hammers around the world.

Moreover, being a fragmented market due to the presence of several manufacturers who produce and supply different kinds of air hammers. Also, growing urbanization in developing nations in South America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa shall drive the sales of air hammer forward.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Rotary hammer
  • Chipping hammer
  • Power hammer
  • Forging hammer

By Operation

  • Electric
  • Hydraulic

By Mechanism

  • Semi-automatic
  • Fully automatic

By Application

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

By End-use Industry

  • Automobile
  • Textile
  • Defense
  • Mining
  • Chemicals
  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Electronics
  • Telecommunications

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct sales
  • Indirect sales

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Air Hammer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of air hammer include-

  • AIRCAT Pneumatic Tools
  • Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.
  • BBG Baugeräte GmbH
  • Chicago Pneumatic
  • Elliott Tool Technologies
  • Ingersoll-Rand plc
  • NPK Construction Equipment, Inc.
  • OLI SpA
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TML Technik GmbH
  • Trow & Holden Company
  • Unior.

