Hydration Packs Market Value Projected To Expand By 2031

Global Hydration Packs Market Overview

Hydration packs are highly specialized backpacks designed with a built-in water bladder system. Hydration packs are used by hikers, bikers, soldiers and others to carry water with them easily without taking up space and allowing free movement. When moving while road cycling or hiking, generally having a stop or slow down to drink if using a water bottle is preferable but hydration packs are easy to drink.

Hydration packs allows to stay hydrated with the ease of drinking water more and drinking consistently. Compared with water bottles, hydration packs comes in two to three liter sizes, which allows to carry more water while travelling. Overall, cleaning is a difficult if a lot of sports powders are added with water, which indeed requires often cleaning of hydration pack. Leakage and spillage are much more likely to occur while filling the hydration pack.

Global Hydration Packs Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Hydration Packs market are

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Jetflow

Camelbak Products, LLC

Hydrapak, LLC

Wingnut

Deuter Sport GmbH

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Vaude

Dakine

Brookhaven Companies

Other Key Players

Global Hydration Packs Market Segmentation

Hydration packs includes the following segments:

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Sports Running Cycling Trekking and Hiking

Military

Others

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the capacity as:

1 to 3 liters

3 to 6 liters

6 to 10 liters

10 liters and above

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Direct Sales

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

Other Sales Channels

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Hydration Packs Market Dynamics The smallest and lightest hydration packs are used in running, they may be under two liters and maximum up to six liters. They rest on the lower back or the waist area. Sitting high on the back, cycling hydration packs are of six to ten liters, which provides maximum water and are indeed anticipated to increase the hydration pack market. Military requires daypacks which are of an average ten to thirty liters, whereas hiking and trekking hydration packs are usually the heaviest and largest. Commonly thirty five to sixty five liters hydration backpacks are used during cycling or hiking. In such cases compression straps across the shoulders and body, as well as hip belts, are necessary. The hydration packs market is expected to trigger due to the requirement and acceptability of hydration packs by soldiers and officials in developing countries. This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics

