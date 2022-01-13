Buy Luxurious and Prosperous Premium Apartments in Eldeco Accolade Sohna Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Sohna, the emerging commercial centre in Gurgaon and the most important industrial hub in NCR is constantly moving forward on the way of success and prosperity. The real estate market is very lucrative in this region and the constant rises in the price trends over the past few years have placed Gurugram into an advantageous destination for higher benefits and maximum returns in the long run investments.

Luxurious Apartment are the best sources of making beneficial investments in Sector 2 Sohna Gurgaon. In the series of best dream projects, Eldeco Accolade is a great choice to be made for a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle. The residential development has prosperous and extensive green zones to bring nature close to the residents here.

The Eldeco Accolade complex has a neat, clean and pollution free environment. There are green gardens, prosperous trees, shrubs, water fountains, colourful water bodies, comfortable sit-out zones and magnificent parks in the township. Play areas have been designed here with thoughtful planning so that children would remain in the touch of grandparents relaxing in the green zones.

Key Features

Eldeco Accolade project is spread across 13 Acres.

Phase-1 is Ready To Move and Phase-2 is New Launch Under Construction.

Uniquely designed club Accolade spread over 15000 sq. ft. with gym, billiards, squash, table tennis, party hall, guest rooms.

Resort style swimming pool with pool deck and loungers.

Sports facilities with floodlit badminton, half-court basketball, lawn tennis court and more.

Well ventilated homes with ample natural lights.

Designated retail zone for daily shopping needs.

The Eldeco Accolade apartment is offering magnificently crafted and beautifully designed 2, 3 & 4 BHK luxury homes. Available in various sizes, Eldeco Accolade Sohna has especially hired internationally renowned architects to execute perfection in the interior designing

An excellent range of premium amenities and world-class facilities is available here which includes a day care centre, clubhouse, smooth lift systems, gym, swimming pool, party hall, indoor and outdoor games etc.

About the Company

Orion Realtors has been a well-known real estate agency in the Indian real estate market since 2005. With the large network, the agency covers whole NCR area, and by now it has helped a large number of clients in finding their dream home. With the vision of providing a proper home choice for people in the right location, the company has been working in the industry for years. The number of satisfied clients, who have resided in different location with their own home, can tell the history of the company’s success.