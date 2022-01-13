John Powers Named Martinizing VP of Franchising

Naples, FL, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently named John Powers as the vice president of franchising for Martinizing Dry Cleaning. Powers took on the role after CFB acquired Martinizing in Spring 2021.

As vice president of franchising, Powers will lead efforts to recruit new Martinizing Dry Cleaning franchise owners in the U.S. and abroad. Part of that initiative includes the acquisition of independent dry cleaners and laundromats to be converted to Martinizing locations.

“We are delighted to have John in this role. His experience with the Martinizing brand and his more than two decades in franchising make him an invaluable asset as we begin to sell Martinizing franchises throughout the US and internationally,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Clean Franchise Brands.

Powers began with Martinizing in 2018. Prior to that, he was part of the corporate teams for such franchises as Ruby Tuesdays, BD’s Mongolian Grill and Molly Maid.

“CFB’s acquisition of Martinizing has been a game changer in so many ways and the timing could not be better,” said Powers. “The pandemic has led many independent dry cleaners to sell or retire. With the resources that CFB can offer, prospects can buy a franchise with a set location and customer base already there. I’m feeling very fortunate for this opportunity at this point in time.”

Powers, a graduate of SUNY-Cortland, resides in the greater Detroit area with wife Deborah. The couple have two adult children, Brooklynn and Lauren.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning was not the only franchise CFB acquired in Spring 2021. CFB also added 1-800-Dry Clean, Pressed4Time and Dry Cleaning Station in Spring 2021. Combining those franchises with the franchise CFB already owned, Lapels Dry Cleaning, gave CFB more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru—making it the largest dry cleaning company on the planet!

“The pandemic has been a very difficult time for dry cleaners. Many local independents have not survived. Yet recent industry reports indicate a strong trend in growth for the dry cleaning and laundry industry,” said Kevin Dubois, CFB CEO. “We are very excited to have finalized the FDD for Martinizing Dry Cleaning and make that opportunity available to prospects literally across the globe.”

According to a report put out by Research and Markets, “The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is poised to grow by $13.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost five percent.”

For complete information on the Martinizing Dry Cleaning franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com. To schedule an information call about the Martinizing opportunity, call 248-654-7009 or go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction.

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 500 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.