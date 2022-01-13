Opt For Medilift Air Ambulance in Kolkata to Get Remedial Transportation at a Lower Expense

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Due to ongoing pandemics, people continuously get into problematic situations related to uncertain health, searching for the apt remedy and availability of an appropriate medium of relocation. All are aware of the new variant of Coronavirus- Omicron that has arrived in India and has started spreading rapidly. To get out of any health hazards, we require medical transfer to reach the treatment center in less time. At Air Ambulance from Kolkata, soaring under Medilift Air Ambulance, we are proposing an appropriate patient transport service with comfort and attentiveness. We have the presence of excellent medical professionals who are aware of every situation that may arise due to health complications of sufferers throughout the evacuation process. They work to stabilize and manage the health so that victims feel calm while in transit.

For relocating the seriously ill patients immediately to a treatment center, Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata has better transfer service management. We make the journey comfortable for the ailing individuals so that they do not need to compromise with the service served to them in an emergency. Sometimes a sick person comes with a specific illness and demands aircraft customization according to their needs in an emergency. For such instance, we redesigned the charter aircraft and arrange all the suitable medical gadgets that come in handy while in transit. Apart from this, we have a road ambulance van that is expert in receiving medical patients from their home or local health center and shifting to a nearby airport. This consideration is continuously being proven very helpful for the immovable patients and the sick person residing in rural areas.

Medilift Air Ambulance in Guwahati: Safe and Convenient Relocation with Pre/Post-Hospital Care

In medical transfer, providing health benefits to solemnly ill patients is necessary to limit mortality while in transit. At Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati, we have supreme care medical amenities such as a nebulizer machine, handy suction machine, foldable stretcher, ICU bed, humidifier, oxygen cylinder, and other resourceful medical equipment that uses while in transit. These all medical tools work to monitor the medical patients so that they cannot feel difficulties throughout the relocation process. The commercial stretcher which we provide is very efficient in providing the medical transfer to the emergency as well as non-emergency patients. It is available with the help of commercial aircraft that we have collaboration with airlines services to offer the commercial stretcher in an emergency.

At Air Ambulance from Guwahati, the skillful telecom and helpline crew are continually working with dedication and attentiveness so that needy users and family members of them can avail themselves of the service easily.