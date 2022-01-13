University of Essex extends School Membership Scheme in India

London, UK, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — The University of Essex, a dedicated UK-based public research university that supports the overall development of students, is extending its School Membership Scheme in India to offer structured support and engagement with more schools.

The University’s School Membership Scheme creates an exclusive network of schools and colleges around the world, with the University of Essex offering focused support to students, teachers and counsellors based at member schools.

Each year, the University of Essex works closely with the partner schools to ensure the members are kept up to date with current higher education issues. Extra support and advice on undergraduate UCAS Clearing cut-offs, scholarships and bursaries, personal statement writing guides and revision guidance are also provided. Partner schools and colleges are also invited to upcoming activities they can engage with at the University.

In addition, there are priority visits from the University of Essex’s India-based Student Recruitment team, bespoke virtual/on-campus visits for school counsellors or academic staff and regular newsletters for members.

Member schools are also invited to the University of Essex’s Annual Teachers Conference which provides unique networking and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities both in-person and virtually. Essex also offers travel bursaries to travel to the University’s Colchester and Southend Campuses.

There is no cost associated with membership and all that is required of participating schools is their active participation in the scheme, attendance at member events and engagement with the network activities.

Some of the schools who are actively taking part in the programme include prestigious schools like Delhi Public School- Sector 45 Gurgaon, Delhi Public School- Vasant Kunj, St. John’s High School-Chandigarh & Stepping Stones School-Chandigarh.

Sandeep Sharma, Director of Student Recruitment and Partnerships – South Asia at Essex, said: “The School Membership Scheme is a key element of our work to expand engagement with schools and colleges in India and the membership offers them opportunities for knowledge exchange, guest lectures from leading academics at Essex, sponsorship support for events and academic scholarships for their students.

“By engaging early and actively we believe we will be able to add value to the counselling support offered by schools, while helping their students make the best choices regarding their undergraduate study overseas.’’

“We are looking to welcome 15 more schools each year over the next two to three years through our scheme and we’re looking forward to working with a growing number of partners in India.”

To find out more about the Schools Membership Programme email: india@essex.ac.uk or visit: www.essex.ac.uk/schools-and-colleges/membership

About University of Essex: Founded in 1964, the University of Essex is one of UK’s leading universities which has grown from 122 students in the first year to 17,000+ now. The University maintains three campuses at Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Essex has three faculties which lead on delivering excellence in teaching and research: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Social Sciences. It has close to 1,000 active researchers and 17,000 students from over 140 countries with an alumni strength in excess of 100,000. It was named University of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards 2018 and in the top 25 for research quality in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide2 2022.

