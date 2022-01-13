Startup-Ecommerce Company in Chennai-iStudio Technologies

Chennai, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Today 80% of your customers are influenced by online purchase directly or in-directly and a player accepting this fact would survive in this oceanic competitive industry. So, majority of your customers are out there in online, hence it has become mandatory now to adhere the service provided by an reputed ecommerce development company to register a firm mark in the industry. This article will guide with the important features that needs to present in your eCommerce website and how you can generate more business using it? We are the highly experienced startup eCommerce development company in Chennai who provide better solutions to different business players that completely satisfies all their needs.

Future of Indian Ecommerce

The Indian ecommerce market value will reach a landmark of USD 200 billion by 2027

The number of ecommerce shoppers in India was 120 million by 2018 and it is expected to grow upto 220 million by 2025

Increased use of internet and more number of smartphone users are the two key elements that drives the success of the Indian ecommerce industry

The number of smartphone users in India will be 476 million by 2022 and it would eventually leads to a 120% raise in Indian ecommerce industry

Similarly the internet penetration in India also registered a promising growth of 34.42% in 2017 to 48% in 2019

The logistic industry also registers a promising growth in future by making a mark of 36% CAGR hike in the next five years

Why you should not follow Amazon?

Amateur startups looking out Amazon will unknowingly get registered in their mind to possess a similar ecommerce website. It is highly impractical for any kind of startups to have a website like Amazon or operate similar to it. When it comes to website Amazon or Flipkart implements high-end and customized functionalities that highly focus on customer interactability and indulge several methods to drive sales.

On the other hand, startup ecommerce companies can’t afford to implement those functionalities as it would certainly impose them with high website development cost. Another important point to be considered is Amazon covers a wide range of product category under its wing to meet and deliver all the requirements of different customer base without fail.

On the other hand, a ecommerce startup company can’t afford to sell such a wide range of product category under it as it would lead to inventory management issues. Hence it is totally impractical for any startup based business who steps into ecommerce to have a similar kind of website like Amazon or Flipkart. But still, these websites can outbeat the giants through their customized service.

Go MVP / Lean Model

You would have imagined a lot about building your ecommerce website, and the way it should be portrayed online with multiple product categories that target’s the specific end-user. What if the entire plan goes wrong? Your invested time and money would certainly gets wasted and the worst part is it requires an entirely new plan to implement.

You should not opt out for two extremes, especially if you are a startup ecommerce company you must take a center stage here. Taking a center stage, and going with the minimal products that would generate more sales is known as “Minimum Viable Product”.

Implementing the MVP strategy will put you on the safer side and helps you to establish a firm position in the market sooner. The entire concept of MVP works on lean model and it gets implemented in an exclusive way according to the type of business carried out.

How to implement MVP successfully on your ecommerce website?

While designing your ecommerce website, always make sure to give prior focus on shops navigability instead of creating personalized pages according to target customers

An ecommerce startup highly demands careful integration of payment gateways and sms apps and hence it is highly advisable to focus on selective integrations based on the current sale

Don’t invest your resource on B2B and B2C at a time, which might decimate your entire monetary aspects. Instead, it would be productive approach to adopt any one platform and focus on its growth

Roping in extended configurator wont work for startup ecommerce to provide personalization as it is costly and time consuming. The implementation of forms would be a better choice that suits the MVP model

We have gone through several phases in our journey of delivering ecommerce services and hence we have now created a detailed checklist for ecommerce startups who are intended to convert their physical store online or create a new ecommerce store.