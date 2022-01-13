London, United Kingdom, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Duncan Stevens makes best-seller status with his new book Effective Influence

Duncan Stevens is a professional keynote speaker. He is the founder of the Influence Association and author of the, now, best-selling book Effective Influence. He spends his time helping brands, companies, teams and leaders become more persuasive and effective.

After spending much of his adult life researching and conducting Influence based experiments, Duncan has collated his life work into this book to help people become more persuasive and influential in their work and private life.

In this Effective Influence book, master influencer and founder of the Influence Association, Duncan Stevens reveals his never-before-shared insights that you can apply in your personal and professional life to make you a more influential and effective individual. This book provides you with the magic to influence people and offers you ways to gain influence in order to win over someone.

Why this book?

Calling on over 10 years’ experience in the field, Duncan has collated some of the world’s most intriguing influence-based experiments as well as some obscure, fun and rarely-seen-in-print examples. He deciphers, disseminates and decodes all of them to make this book not only easy to read but the principles and techniques easy to apply in your own life.

Whilst some people try to influence others, there are other people who are naturals. If you are the former, and are looking for an effective influence bible, or persuasion bible that gives you the techniques to make people say yes, then this Effective Influence book does just that.

That said there is no silver bullet to make people buy products or sell anything fast. However, if you apply the techniques in this book, you can become a more persuasive individual who can influence more people more often and help answer the most commonly asked question; “Can you help me influence people?”

Duncan has distilled down all his years of research and analysis of influence experiments and work in the field of influence and effectiveness into an easy-to-understand ‘Effective Influence Model’.

This Effective Influence Model is used the world over as a framework for people who want to persuade someone or exert influence on others. The book shares some of the key influence experiments that underpin this Effective Influence Model and analyses them in such a way that you can apply the learning outcomes in your own life.

Therefore, if you are looking for an effective influence bible that can provide you with the actionable tools, techniques and magic to influence people then this is the book for you.

The influence techniques and ideas shared in this book can be used in both your work and private life to get the edge in a business negotiation or help you win over someone if they are offering up some resistance to purchasing your product, service, thought or idea.

Whilst these techniques are not guaranteed to make people say yes every single time they will certainly go a long way to help win you more business, encourage more people to buy more of your products and services or at the very least help you influence people more effectively.

This book aims at instilling you with the confidence to influence others naturally and removes the awkwardness when you are faced with the unenviable task to try and influence others to your way of thinking.

If you want a persuasion bible that can help you sell anything fast, this may be the closest thing to that elusive silver bullet.

This book will help:

✓ Salespeople influence prospective customers

✓ Marketing consultants influence consumers

✓ Parents influence their children

✓ Coaches influence their players

✓ Managers influence their staff

✓ Leaders influence their followers

To connect with Duncan, you can visit his website.

About: Duncan Stevens helps clients as a keynote speaker and motivational speaker. He spreads him time between London and Dubai and America.

