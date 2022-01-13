Nikec Launches Cyber Security Portfolio for Legal Firms

London, UK, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Nikec Solutions extend their existing portfolio of professional services solutions by launching into the Cyber Security world. Nikec has selected 6 leading cyber technology solutions for their international client base, as follows:

Bitglass – Total cloud security

CybSafe – Awareness & security training

CYDEF – Managed detection & response

Deep Instinct – Preventing ransomware

Recorded Future – Cyber intelligence

Tessian – Next-generation email security

"Professional Services firms will always be a serious target for cyber criminals due to the sensitive client information and significant funds they handle", said Damian Jeal, CEO, Nikec Solutions. "Their extensive data consumption from their clients means they need to ensure they have the right technology in place to protect that information with the increasing threat from cyber criminals".

“The pandemic has pushed firms across the globe to speed up their transition to the cloud and, with the rise of those now working remotely, it has increased the potential ways that a firm can be targeted and attacked”, he continued. “We are proud to work with some amazing cyber companies and look forward to helping many of our clients this year and beyond.”

Nikec are running a cyber security webinar series at the end of January where they will interview some of the leading cyber minds and review the solutions available.

Commentary from Nikec’s cyber security partners is below:

“In order to realise their technology aspirations, legal and professional service firms must also negotiate a complex, cyber threat landscape. Nikec and Exagenica’s partnership combines best of breed cyber solutions like Bitglass with innovative digital transformation strategies and deep industry knowledge, to enable clients to fortify their firms against increasingly existential cyber risks.” – Rhys Watkins | Group Chairman | Exagenica – Bitglass Distributor

“CybSafe is delighted to have been chosen by Nikec as their preferred partner for cyber awareness. We strive to work exclusively with best-in-class organisations that uphold our values. Together, our ambition is to show, when it comes to cyber security, people aren’t the weakest link. In fact, they can be your greatest asset — if they have the right support and you have the right data.” – Oz Alashe | CEO & Founder | CybSafe

“CYDEF is delighted to partner with Nikec to provide managed endpoint detection and response. Legal and accounting firms must protect their customers’ confidential and sensitive information. Nikec understands there’s no silver bullet when it comes to cyber protection, and continuous monitoring of endpoints is essential to identify attacks that bypassed other layers of security. The partnership with Nikec helps customers focus on their business, not worrying about cybersecurity.” – Steve Rainville | CEO | CYDEF

“We are pleased to announce a new working partnership with Nikec as part of their launch into cyber security. Nikec focus on the Legal and Accountancy sectors and see Deep Instinct as a perfect fit for their customers focusing on prevention first and threat intelligence as a GTM strategy.” – Toby Caton | Sales Director | Spinnakar – Recorded Future & Deep Instinct Distributor

“We’re delighted to announce that we’re partnering with Nikec Solutions to secure email for legal and accountancy customers. With the threat landscape constantly evolving, and with many employees continuing to work from home, IT and security leaders must ensure they have the right measures in place to protect their people from sophisticated attacks, accidental data loss and data exfiltration. By partnering with Nikec, we can help more organisations secure the human layer from such threats and protect their most important assets.” – Matt Smith | Chief Strategy Officer | Tessian

