Main Line Family Lawyer Sarinia M. Feinman Assumes Role as President of the Montgomery Bar Association

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Beginning January 7th, 2022, Sarinia M. Feinman, of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, takes on the role of President of the Montgomery Bar Association.

The Montgomery Bar Association (MBA) held its annual business luncheon this afternoon at Normandy Farms in Blue Bell, PA. As customary, the vote was taken for the new officer and director nominees for 2022. Some of the factors considered in the selection included MBA service and contributions, leadership and management roles, prior committee activities, and community service contributions. The event is also an opportunity for MBA members to observe the gavel being passed from the outgoing president to the incoming president.

Surrounded by the Judges of the Montgomery County Bench, her family and colleagues, Sarinia Feinman was sworn in as the 137th President of the MBA. Ms. Feinman will hold this position as President in 2022 following years of service: as Secretary of the MBA in 2018, Treasurer in 2019, Vice President in 2020, and President-Elect in 2021. Other Montgomery Bar Association Section/Committee roles that Ms. Feinman has undertaken include Chair of the Young Lawyer’s Section and Chair of the Family Law Section.

Ms. Feinman has chosen to limit her practice to family law, which includes divorce, alimony, settlement agreements, custody, and child support.

A respected family law attorney, Ms. Feinman will work to aid the goals of the Montgomery Bar Association, which include helping professionals in the field as well as the community at large. For more information about Ms. Feinman, contact Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman at 610-265-4441 or visit the website at www.VetranoLaw.com.

About the Montgomery Bar Association

The Montgomery Bar Association was established in 1885 to professionalize the practice of law in Montgomery County. Representing over 2,100 legal professionals in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the MBA is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected bar associations. The MBA works to uphold legal and ethical standards in the community and provides its members an important opportunity for networking, education and professional development. The MBA also offers education, legal assistance, funds and resources for individuals or agencies in need, and is actively engaged in public service through community outreach.

About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family-centric divorce and family law firm located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s family law attorneys offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating the difficult issues of divorce and family law, including child custody, child support and alimony.