Amaatra Homes Noida Extension | 2&3 Bhk Flats

Amaatra means “a thing which has no comparison”

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive world and time, everyone wants to own those things including homes that are unique and have no comparison in any way. A desire plays a crucial role in human life because it is the foundation of our achievements. Desire makes you admire something and pushes you mentally as well as physically to acquire or achieve something which can involve anything. Many desire a muscular body while some desire for owning elegantly designed homes to make their life smarter in every way. And sometimes it gets difficult to own a home which has no comparison at all. But not to worry anymore as Amaatra Group, known for building unique homes to make your life more unique, has come again with its unique yet outstandingly designed project “Amaatra Homes”.

Live unique life with Amaatra Homes Sector 10, Noida Extension, a registered project with RERA ID – UPRERAPRJ4783 elucidating 2 BHK and 3 BHK elegantly designed while taking care of cross ventilation apartments. Spread across 5 acres of land, Amaatra Homes comprises 942 apartments varying in size ranging from 965 sq. ft to 1,722 sq. ft. Amaatra homes price list starts from 27.50 Lacs to 49.08* Lacs.

Amaatra Homes Brochure not just furnish you to experience a distinctive lifestyle but also bestow innumerable within complex amenities which you’ll not find anywhere such as sports facilities like gymnasium, swimming pool, tennis court, badminton court, basketball court, cricket pitch, landscaped garden, along with other facilities like CCTV surveillance, 24*7 water supply, power backup, car parking, gated community, party lawn, spa, indoor games, kids play area and a lot more. Apart from this, the project makes your life convenient and easy by providing the best location advantages.

Having the spectacular infrastructure and 10 towers, Amaatra Homes Floor Plan comprises 2 BHK + 2T with carpet area 965 sq. ft to 1048 sq. ft, 3 BHK + 2T at the size of 1405 sq. ft, 3 BHK + 3T with a carpet area of 1591 sq. ft and 3 BHK + 3T + servant room at the size of 1,722 sq. ft.

Amaatra Homes Noida Extension Amenities –

Facilities like car parking, earthquake resistant, multipurpose room, Vastu compliant, lift, power backup, 24*7 water supply, paved compound, internal street lights, multipurpose room, nearby shopping center, restaurant, underground water tank, sitting plaza.

Taking care of safety, CCTV surveillance, fire fighting systems, gated community.

Amusements like gymnasium, swimming pool, tennis and badminton court, clubhouse, children’s play area, jogging track, yoga/meditation area, and indoor games.

Other features like 70% green and open area, natural light and cross ventilation, kids pool, and high-tech alarm system.

Making Eco-friendly topmost priority, garbage disposal, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, landscaped garden.

Project Location Advantages –

2 .04 km away from Dayawati Hospital.

2.09 km away from RM School.

Opposite to Knowledge Park 5.

Surajpur Kasna Road is just 6 km away.

Greater Noida Link Road is at a distance of 0.2 km.

5 minutes away from Balika Inter College.

Amaatra Group, encountering 122 years of experience in the real estate industry, has been synonyms of excellence, uniqueness, and comfort. Today the group is a leading and prominent name in the industry with the efforts and guidance of the Group of Directors consisting of Mr. Mahender Bansal. The company has won many awards and is known for timely delivery, customer satisfaction, and transparency. Don’t wait and make your life unique yet elegant by owning a sensationally created residential flat in Greater Noida.