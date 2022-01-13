Low Fat Plant Based Diet Market : Global Forecast over 2031

Plant based diet market size is expected to witness steady gains in the forecast period owing to altering consumer perceptions towards plant based diet as well as its potential health benefits , and hence Veganism is the future.

One of the key reasons contributing growth of plant diet market is increasing awareness about animal cruelty and animal welfare amongst consumer.

Product innovation by key players has anticipated growing the market. Omni Meat has launched plant-based pork strips and luncheon meat in Singapore in 2020. Product launches in meat-dominated countries have fueled growth in plant-based market. For instance beyond meat has launched plant-based minced pork in China in 2020. Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced the launching of a new plant-based burger named the McPlant.

Multiple Health Benefits Along With Increasing Shelf Space is Anticipated to Fuel the Low Fat Plant Based Diet Market Growth.

Supermarkets and Hypermarket has boosted the expansion of low fat plant based product market and is significantly increasing the shelf space given to plant based products in the store.

Along with big player, the supermarkets also sale the meat and dairy-free products, by launching own brand. For example Tesco have developed the Great Kitchen series of meat-free products in collaboration with pioneering chef, Derek Sarno.

According to FACT.MR Research around 35% of population is Lactose intolerance and 28% Dairy sensitivity/allergy in 2019. And these figures are expected to add day by day. Resulting consumers are opting for plant based diet. This has boosted the demand and consumption of plant based diet around the globe.

Global Low Fat Plant Based Diet Market: Key Players

Some of the key players driving the growth of plant based low fat diet are

Beyond Meat

Maple Leaf Foods

Vegetarian Butcher

Impossible Foods Inc.

Conagra Inc

Amy’s Kitchen Inc

Kellogg NA Co

The Hain-Celestial

General Mills

V Bites Foods Limited

Trader Joe’s

Tofurky.

The Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Global Low Fat Plant Based Diet : Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global low fat plant based diet market can be segmented as: Plant-based Dairy Alternatives Plant-based Meat

On the basis of source, global low fat plant based diet market can be segmented as:- Canola- Based Protein Chia- Based Protein Corn- Based Protein Fava Bean- Based Protein Flax- Based Protein Lentil- Based Protein Pea-Based Protein Potato- Based Protein Rice- Based Protein Soy-Based Protein Wheat-Based Protein

On the basis of distribution channel, low fat plant based diet market can be segmented as:- HoReCa (Food Service Sector) Online Retail Retail Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Food Stores



