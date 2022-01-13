Nickel Powder Plating Market to be at Forefront by 2031

As per the most recent study by Fact.MR, nickel powder plating market is set to observe rapid growth rate during 2022-2031 with a CAGR of 4%. Strong growth is anticipated to be observed on the back of rising demand from the automotive industries which utilize specialized plating services of nickel coupled with chrome to bolster the demand for the nickel powder plating market.

Nickel powder is also extensively used in restoration of various antique parts and equipment and over the past half-decade, restoration business grew at a higher single digit CAGR enhancing the requisite of nickel powder plating over the same time frame.

What is Driving Demand of Nickel Powder Plating?

Prominent drivers of nickel powder plating are stated below

  • Rising demand from fasteners: Nickel plating is usually done for decorative purposes but in the perspective of industrial fasteners it is exclusively done to provide anti-corrosion properties and enhance the wear resistance of the fastener in application.
  • Automotive to Remain a Prime Consumer: In automotive it serves for both decorative and protective purposes. Automotive body is nickel plated primarily for its decorative purposes and its internal parts such as fuel system, turbochargers and transmission parts are coated to prevent them from corrosion. Therefore automotive industry growth proportionally prospers nickel powder plating market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Nickel Powder Plating?

Major producers of nickel powder plating incorporate

  • MMC Norilsk Nickel
  • Xstrata Plc
  • BHP Billiton Ltd
  • Anglo American
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • Nizi International
  • Jilin Jien Nickel
  • Sherritt
  • Jinchuan Group

Key Segments

  • By End-Use

    • Aerospace & Defence
    • Marine
    • Automotive
    • Fasteners
    • Others

  • By Type

    • Electroless
    • Electroplating

  • By Plating

    • Bright nickel plating
    • Dull nickel plating
    • Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Others

  • By Use-Case

    • Decorative
    • Protective

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

