Nickel Powder Plating Market to be at Forefront by 2031

As per the most recent study by Fact.MR, nickel powder plating market is set to observe rapid growth rate during 2022-2031 with a CAGR of 4%. Strong growth is anticipated to be observed on the back of rising demand from the automotive industries which utilize specialized plating services of nickel coupled with chrome to bolster the demand for the nickel powder plating market.

Nickel powder is also extensively used in restoration of various antique parts and equipment and over the past half-decade, restoration business grew at a higher single digit CAGR enhancing the requisite of nickel powder plating over the same time frame.

What is Driving Demand of Nickel Powder Plating?

Prominent drivers of nickel powder plating are stated below

Rising demand from fasteners: Nickel plating is usually done for decorative purposes but in the perspective of industrial fasteners it is exclusively done to provide anti-corrosion properties and enhance the wear resistance of the fastener in application.

Automotive to Remain a Prime Consumer: In automotive it serves for both decorative and protective purposes. Automotive body is nickel plated primarily for its decorative purposes and its internal parts such as fuel system, turbochargers and transmission parts are coated to prevent them from corrosion. Therefore automotive industry growth proportionally prospers nickel powder plating market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Nickel Powder Plating?

Major producers of nickel powder plating incorporate

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Xstrata Plc

BHP Billiton Ltd

Anglo American

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Nizi International

Jilin Jien Nickel

Sherritt

Jinchuan Group

Key Segments

By End-Use Aerospace & Defence Marine Automotive Fasteners Others

By Type Electroless Electroplating

By Plating Bright nickel plating Dull nickel plating Duplex Nickel Plating Others

By Use-Case Decorative Protective

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



