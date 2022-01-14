Demand For Automotive Towing Services Is Expected To Witness Rise At Promising Growth Rate Of Above 3% Through 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the global automotive towbar market, which is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period (2021 to 2031), and surpass a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn. The global automotive towbar market holds 2% share of the global towbar market.

Retractable automotive towbars account for a significant market share by value. Retractable towbar equipment is gaining attraction due to its advantages such as invisibility in every type of car and easy storage (can be stored behind the bumper).

Automotive Towbar Market Size (2021) US$ 1.3 Bn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 1.9 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 3.6% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Automotive Towbar Suppliers 25%

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Towbar Industry Survey

By Product Type Retractable Automotive Towbars Detachable Automotive Towbars Fixed Automotive Towbars Automotive Towing Brackets & Ball Plates

By Sales Channel OEM Automotive Towbar Sales OES Automotive Towbar Sales IAM Automotive Towbar Sales

By Vehicle Automotive Towbars for Compact Passenger Cars Automotive Towbars for Mid-sized Passenger Cars Automotive Towbars for Premium Passenger Cars Automotive Towbars for Luxury Passenger Cars Automotive Towbars for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Automotive Towbars for Light Commercial Vehicles Automotive Towbars for Heavy Commercial Vehicles



The Market survey of Automotive Towbar offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Towbar, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Towbar Market across the globe.

Demand Analysis of Automotive Towbars from 2016 to 2020 in Comparison to Market Outlook for 2021 to 2031

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global automotive towbar market has seen major contribution from countries such as Switzerland, the U.S., Spain, Germany, and U.K., as these countries have a potential automotive market and the presence of leading manufactures.

Sales of automotive towbars increased at under 3% CAGR from 2016-2020. Overall sluggishness in the global automotive sector restricted sales to a larger extent. Prospects further dipped in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took firm hold. Stringent lockdowns to contain the virus led to cessation of manufacturing operations in the automotive domain, crippling sales across the first three quarters of 2020.

Substantial improvements were noted since Q4 2020, with lockdowns easing across several countries. This permitted resumption of automotive industry operations, restoring demand. From 2021 to 2031, global demand for automotive towing services is expected to witness a V-shape recovery and rise at promising growth rate of above 3% through 2031.

