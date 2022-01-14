Dermatology Devices Market Overview, Share and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Dermatology Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Dermatology Devices Market size is likely to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025, registering at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of esthetic procedures and escalating prevalence of skin-related disorders are major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

There has been a rise in incidences of poor skin conditions which lead to the increasing number of skin treatments performed where dermatology devices are needed. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 20,236 thousand aesthetic procedures were performed globally. Thus, this large number of plastic and aesthetic surgeries performed worldwide is also expected to augment the dermatology devices market. Moreover, the increasing aesthetic concern among the population has led to the increased demand for dermatology procedures ultimately leading to the dermatology devices market growth. In addition, hair-related problems are also expected to boost the growth of the market.

The growing prevalence of skin cancer is another major factor contributing to market growth. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 10,130 people die due to melanoma each year in the U.S. Thus, there is rising demand for dermatology products for the diagnosis of skin cancer which can help the prevention of cancer at an early stage. For instance, dermatoscopes are used for the detection of skin cancer by the evaluation of pigmented lesions. Moreover, the growing technological advancements in dermatology devices have led to the increased demand for these products. Furthermore, the increased incidence of the obese population has further led to increased demand for liposuction procedures, where dermatology products are used, ultimately boosting the market growth.

Dermatology Treatment Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Light Therapy Devices

Lasers

Electrosurgical Equipment

Liposuction Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Treatment Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

Others

Some of the key players comprise Solta Medical, Inc.; Alma Lasers, Ltd.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Cynosure, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Avita Medical Ltd.; and GE Healthcare. These companies are involved in new product development, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical expansions to gain maximum share in the sector. For instance, in 2013, cynosure, Inc., acquired Palomar medical technologies, which is expected to strengthen their laser-based treatment product portfolio.

