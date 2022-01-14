Geriatric Care Services Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Application Outlook 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Geriatric Care Services Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Geriatric Care Services Market size is estimated to reach USD 1,012.02 billion by 2022, registering at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one the key factors driving the growth of geriatric care services market. According to United Nations World Ageing Population 2015 report, it was estimated that between 2015 and 2030, the number of people aged 60 years and above will grow by 56 percent, from 901 million (2015) to 1.4 billion (2030). It was also reported that by 2050, the number is expected to double its size, reaching about 2.1 billion. In addition, growing demand for independent aging solutions and introduction of robotic technology in geriatric care is also anticipated to further boost up the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Geriatric Care Services Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/geriatric-care-services-market/request-sample

Presence of favorable reimbursement policies and increased life expectancy are also amongst few factors expected to propel demand for geriatric care services. There is an increase in the adoption level for these services owing to the advantages associated with these services such as in chronic care management. Furthermore, increasing number of homecare and long term care services offered by geriatric care centers such as nursing care, health assessment & monitoring, and counseling & financial support is anticipated to drive the demand for these services.

Favorable government initiatives and increasing elderly population prone to cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, and respiratory disorders are some of the crucial attributes of this market. However, high cost of devices may hinder the growth of geriatric care services in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil.

Based on the services, the market is segmented as home care, adult day care, and institutional care. Institutional services market held the largest market share of about 41.1% in 2014 pertaining to the factors such as presence of large number of institutions and high usage levels of the institutions offering geriatric care services. In addition, homecare services is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding the advantage associated with the home care services among the elderly and patients in post-surgery recoveries. Increasing demand for independent aging solutions and need for reducing overall cost of care services further drives up demand for such services. However, low preference and availability of other options such as community centers and assisted living in developing countries may limit the growth of geriatric care services.

Few of the key participants of geriatric care services market include, Senior Care Centers of America; Brookdale Senior living; Kindred Healthcare Inc.; Genesis Healthcare Corp.; Sunrise Senior Living Inc.; GGNSC Holdings, LLC and Extendicare, Inc.

Access Geriatric Care Services Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/geriatric-care-services-market

Geriatric Care Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

MEA

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com