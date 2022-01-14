Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Forecast, Share and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats.

Market Insights

Global surgical instrument tracking systems market was valued at over USD 83.5 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise at over 19.0% during the forecast period. The major factors, which contribute to the growth of this market are growing incidence of hospital acquired infections and instrument misplacement. In the U.S., nearly 90,000 people die every year due to hospital-acquired infections, based on a data by CDC. In order to prevent these infections arising out of instrument contamination, instrument tracking system is highly useful. It is also used for inventory management to enhance the efficiency of the staff.

Rising prevalence of retained surgical equipment cases is another factor which is expected to contribute to the demand for surgical instrument tracking systems in the coming years. The fatality rate of retained surgical instruments accounted for nearly 2%, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Technological advancements in the field of surgical instrument tracking systems, such as RFID, 2D bar codes further boost the growth of this market.

Based on the product, the market is classified into services, hardware and software. Software held the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Advancements in the field of software technology, such as tracking surgical instruments and inventory management support the growth of this segment. For instance, IMPRESS, designed by BD helps delivering information on sterilized surgical equipment. This further facilitates inventory management and delivers ongoing assistance through phone.

The hardware segment is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for RFID labels and barcode tags. For instance, Dot XXS – Autoclavable Version of Xerafy is especially designed for tagging surgical instruments. It is one of the smallest RFID metal tag and withstands repeated autoclave and chemical washes.

Some of the major companies of this market are Xerafy; Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.; Materials Management Microsystems, Inc; Censis Technologies Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

