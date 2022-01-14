Piezoelectric Nanogenerator Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Piezoelectric Nanogenerator Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, piezoelectric nanogenerator market is set to witness growth during assessment period of 2022-2031. Increasing demand for innovative technology to produce energy is increasing. Piezoelectric nanogenerators can convert mechanical energy into electricity. The demand for such materials is forecasted to increase by 3.5% CAGR over next 10 years.

What is Driving Demand for Piezoelectric Nanogenerator?

Among the many applications, modern defense & aerospace application has the largest share in the piezoelectric device market. This could lead to increased acceptance of varied piezoelectric products such as modern actuators, sensors, and various motors for modern aerospace & defense applications.

Piezoelectric nanogenerators are mainly used in various parts of modern aircraft to throw off unwanted vibrations, noise reduction. However, advanced standards for small helicopters have acquired a wide range of surveillance and operational technology in aircraft, low-cost aircraft, high-speed engines, machine tools, and advanced lab tables. Demand for such materials is rising owing to their wide applications in various fields.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Piezoelectric Nanogenerator?

The major manufacturers are

Morgan Advanced Materials

PI

Piezosystem Jena

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

Mad City Labs Inc.

APC International Ltd.

CeramTec

Noliac A/S

Piezo Systems Inc.

Key Segments

By Product Piezoelectric Sensors Piezoelectric Actuators Stack Actuators Strip Actuators Piezoelectric Motors Piezoelectric Transducers Piezoelectric Generators Single-layer Piezoelectric Generators Multilayered Piezoelectric Generators Others

By Material Soft Ceramics Hard Ceramics Piezoelectric Ceramics Piezoelectric Crystals Piezoelectric Polymers Piezoelectric Composites

By Application Aerospace & Defense Electronic Devices Industrial & Manufacturing Healthcare Imaging Devices Automotive Diagnostic Equipment Wearable Devices Surgical Tools Information & Communication Consumer Electronics Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



