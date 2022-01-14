Yogurt Powder Market Business Environment Analysis and Consumer Behaviour Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Yogurt Powder Market was valued at US$ 523.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and will touch the value of US$ 834.5 million by the completion of the year 2025. This could be attributed to extensive demand in the skincare and cosmetics industry apart from the food & beverage one.

Yogurt powder, also known as “dried yogurt”, as the name suggests, comes across as one of the dairy products obtained by removal of moisture from yogurt. The present scenario is such that yogurt powder finds its presence in ice cream, dips, and various other frozen dairy-based desserts, beverage mixes, and sauces & gravies. Now coming to skincare – it finds its way through moisturizers, soaps, body wash; thanks to its natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.

Market Scope:

The other factor driving the yogurt powder market is its long shelf life. Plus, it’s highly soluble, has high protein content, and is low in calories. This makes it suitable to be used in dips (like hummus). The trend catching up is product innovation via improvement in food technology, awareness regarding nutrition, flavor fusion; and not to forget “taste”.

Top Companies:

The players contributing to the yogurt powder market include Urban Platter, Jarrow Formulas Inc., WinCrest Bulk Foods Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food Inc., Grande Cheese Company, Armor Proteins, Prolactal, and Bempresa.

Market Segmentation:

The yogurt powder industry is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, product, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like whole yogurt powder, semi-skimmed yogurt powder, and skimmed yogurt powder. By distribution channel, the fragmentation goes like specialty stores, online retail, departmental stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. By application, the same market says bakery & confectionaries, household, skincare products & cosmetics, and food & beverage. By geography, the market states North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, LATAM, and MEA.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the torchbearer for the yogurt powder market. This is due to the booming food & beverage industry. Europe comes in second; more because France is the fashion capital of the world. North America also keeps the cash register running.

