Organic Comforters Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

2022-01-14

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, organic comforters’ market is anticipated to show an increase in its revenue with a CAGR of close to 5% in the next 10 years. People adapting to the changing era and demanding a more luxurious and quality lifestyle is a key factor driving the sales.

They are shifting their focus towards organic items with longer durability, better quality, and sustainability that have innumerable health benefits and that enhance the quality of sleep providing a soft touch.

What is Driving Demand for Organic Comforters?

These are made without using any chemicals that may be harmful for the human body and dangerous for the environment as well. Instead, they are made in an eco-friendly way and are extremely comfortable and soft. The use of natural substances such as cotton is used to make comforters that are free of pesticides with a good finishing that provides better breathability and moisture adoption.

This enhances the quality of sleep and has certain health benefits. Along with this, the organic woolen comforters have the advantage of reduced risk of dust mites and better regulation of temperature. All these qualities convince people to change their existing bedding products into organic ones. These factors are resulting in an increase in the demand for comforters and other bedding products.

 

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Organic Comforters Market?

There are different leading manufacturers in this market like Under the

  • Canopy
  • Coyuchi
  • The Natural Sleep Store
  • SOL Organics
  • Boll and Branch.

Key Segments

  • By Size

    • Small
    • Medium
    • Large

  • By Fabric Type

    • Silk
    • Wool
    • Satin
    • Microfiber

  • By Color

    • Blue
    • Grey
    • White
    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Offline
    • Online
      • Direct to Customer
      • Third Party Website

  • By Thread Count

    • Above 200
    • 200-400
    • 400-600
    • 600-800

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Organic Comforters Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

