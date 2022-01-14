Grain-Based Flours Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2031

Posted on 2022-01-14 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

According to latest research by FACT.MR, grain-based flours market is set to witness steady growth with a 6.1 % CAGR during 2021-2031. The awareness of a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food is increasing due to which consumers prefer Gluten-free and Non-GMO food products. The demand for grain-based flours is increasing across the globe.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6714

Bakery and Confectionary Industry Catering Exponential Growth of Grain-Based Flours Market

Grain-based flours are powders made by reducing grains into small particle sizes. They are used mainly for making cookies, bread, pastries, cakes, and other baked goods.

Grain-based flours are mostly available in two forms i.e., whole grain flours and Refined Flours. Whole grain flours are made from whole wheat grains, seeds, and kernels, which have not been processed.

Grain-Based Flours Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the grain-based flours market globally includes

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Edme Limited
  • Imperial Malts Ltd
  • Galletti S.n.c.
  • The Malt Company (India) Private Limited
  • Cereal & Malt Extract (Pty) Ltd
  • Ardent Mills LLC
  • IREKS GmbH
  • Mirfak Pty Ltd
  • ereal Food Manufacturing Company

Request for customization of the report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6714

Grain-Based Flours: Market Segmentation

  • Based on types, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • Gluten
      • Wheat
      • Spelt
      • Khorasan
      • Emmer
      • Barley
      • Triticale
      • Rye
      • Others
    • Gluten-Free
      • Oats
      • Corn
      • Millet
      • Sorghum
      • Quinoa
      • Others

  • Based on end use, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • Industrial Food Processing
      • Bakery & Confectionery
        • Cakes & Pies
        • Biscuits, Cookies, & Crackers
        • Breads & Flatbreads
        • Bagels & Rolls
        • Batters, Breadings, & Mixes
        • Others
      • Cereals & Breakfast Solutions
      • Snacks & Bars
      • Soups & Sauces
      • Prepared & Packaged Food
      • Other Food Processing
    • Food Service
    • Household
    • Others

  • Based on sales channel, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • B2B
    • B2C
      • Hypermarket/ Supermarket
      • Convenience Stores
      • Mass Grocery Retailers
      • Specialty Stores
      • Online Retail

  • Based on the region, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Speak to our Research Expert:  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6714

About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution