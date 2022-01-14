Grain-Based Flours Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2031

According to latest research by FACT.MR, grain-based flours market is set to witness steady growth with a 6.1 % CAGR during 2021-2031. The awareness of a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food is increasing due to which consumers prefer Gluten-free and Non-GMO food products. The demand for grain-based flours is increasing across the globe.

Bakery and Confectionary Industry Catering Exponential Growth of Grain-Based Flours Market

Grain-based flours are powders made by reducing grains into small particle sizes. They are used mainly for making cookies, bread, pastries, cakes, and other baked goods.

Grain-based flours are mostly available in two forms i.e., whole grain flours and Refined Flours. Whole grain flours are made from whole wheat grains, seeds, and kernels, which have not been processed.

Grain-Based Flours Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the grain-based flours market globally includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Edme Limited

Imperial Malts Ltd

Galletti S.n.c.

The Malt Company (India) Private Limited

Cereal & Malt Extract (Pty) Ltd

Ardent Mills LLC

IREKS GmbH

Mirfak Pty Ltd

ereal Food Manufacturing Company

Grain-Based Flours: Market Segmentation

Based on types, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as: Gluten Wheat Spelt Khorasan Emmer Barley Triticale Rye Others Gluten-Free Oats Corn Millet Sorghum Quinoa Others

Based on end use, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as: Industrial Food Processing Bakery & Confectionery Cakes & Pies Biscuits, Cookies, & Crackers Breads & Flatbreads Bagels & Rolls Batters, Breadings, & Mixes Others Cereals & Breakfast Solutions Snacks & Bars Soups & Sauces Prepared & Packaged Food Other Food Processing Food Service Household Others

Based on sales channel, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarket/ Supermarket Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retail

Based on the region, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



