Hull Coatings Market set to record exponential growth by 2031-end

As per the most recent study by Fact.MR, hull coatings sales are set to witness rapid development during 2022-2031. The growing demand from the shipbuilding sector is one of the primary reasons driving the expansion of the market examined.

Vessel category dominated the market during the historical period and is anticipated to exert its dominance due to the growing shipbuilding sector in the Asia-Pacific region, projects Fact.MR. It is anticipated that innovations and developments in eco-friendly hull coatings would open up newer avenues of revenue generation and keep the market growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-31.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Hull Coatings?

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Boero Bartolomeo SpA

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

GLS Coatings Ltd

BASF SE

Henkel

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd.

Hempel A/S

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

Key Segments

By Resin Epoxy Alkyd Polyurethane

By Product Type Anti-fouling Anti-corrosion Foul Release

By Application Crude & Product Tankers Chemical Misc. Carrier Bulk Carrier LPG Carrier LNG Carrier Container ships MPP Offshore

By End-Use New Ships Repair Works

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia & Oceania India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of South Asia Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Hull Coatings Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

