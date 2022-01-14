Hull Coatings Market set to record exponential growth by 2031-end

As per the most recent study by Fact.MR, hull coatings sales are set to witness rapid development during 2022-2031. The growing demand from the shipbuilding sector is one of the primary reasons driving the expansion of the market examined.

Vessel category dominated the market during the historical period and is anticipated to exert its dominance due to the growing shipbuilding sector in the Asia-Pacific region, projects Fact.MR. It is anticipated that innovations and developments in eco-friendly hull coatings would open up newer avenues of revenue generation and keep the market growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-31.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Hull Coatings?

  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Boero Bartolomeo SpA
  • Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
  • GLS Coatings Ltd
  • BASF SE
  • Henkel
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd.
  • Hempel A/S
  • PPG Industries
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Valspar Corporation

Key Segments

  • By Resin

    • Epoxy
    • Alkyd
    • Polyurethane

  • By Product Type

    • Anti-fouling
    • Anti-corrosion
    • Foul Release

  • By Application

    • Crude & Product Tankers
    • Chemical
    • Misc. Carrier
    • Bulk Carrier
    • LPG Carrier
    • LNG Carrier
    • Container ships
    • MPP
    • Offshore

  • By End-Use

    • New Ships
    • Repair Works

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia & Oceania
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of South Asia
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Hull Coatings Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

