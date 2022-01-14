Lacing Tape Market : Global Forecast over 2031

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, lacing tape market is set to witness a CAGR of over 5.8% during 2022-2031. The packaging, electrical & electronics industries account for noteworthy demand for lacing tapes, and are likely to create sufficient sale in near future. Moreover, muted consumption from the automobile industry has bottleneck the production rate in early 2020. It has been anticipated that the global lacing tapes business to generate1.2X revenue by the end of 2031.

What is Driving Demand for Lacing Tape?

The demand in electrical & electronics industry for cable lacing has witnessed extensive sale of lacing tapes in past few years and more likely to the follow the same trend in upcoming years. Growing interest in electronic gadgets is also a considerable factor that creates sufficient sales and likely to provide numerous opportunity to the manufacturers.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lacing tape?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lacing tape include

Hellermann Tyton

Western filament lnc

Techflex

Breyden Products lnc

Consolidated Cordage Corporation

CS Hyde Company

Bisco industries

Daburn Electronics & Cable

Polytron Devices

Can-Do National Tape Inc

TechLace

Whitmor/Wirenetics

Atkins & Pearce Inc.

National Webbing Products Co.

Industrial Tape & Supply Co.

Lacing Tape Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

By Product Type Stator Lacing Tapes Nomex Lacing Tapes Heat Shrinkable Lacing Tapes Others

By Material Type Polyamide Polyester Fiberglass Nylon Teflon Coated Fiberglass Polyurethane Fluorocarbon Others

By Tensile Strength Low(up to 100 N) Moderate( 100-300 N) High(More than 300 N)

By Width 1-3mm 3-6mm 6-12mm > 12mm

By Shape Flat Braded Others

By end user Residential Commercial Industrial Packaging industry Aerospace Food & Beverages Electrical & Electronics Telecommunication Automobile Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Retail Sales Distributor Sales Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



