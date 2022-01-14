Lacing Tape Market : Global Forecast over 2031

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, lacing tape market is set to witness a CAGR of over 5.8% during 2022-2031. The packaging, electrical & electronics industries account for noteworthy demand for lacing tapes, and are likely to create sufficient sale in near future. Moreover, muted consumption from the automobile industry has bottleneck the production rate in early 2020. It has been anticipated that the global lacing tapes business to generate1.2X revenue by the end of 2031.

What is Driving Demand for Lacing Tape?

The demand in electrical & electronics industry for cable lacing has witnessed extensive sale of lacing tapes in past few years and more likely to the follow the same trend in upcoming years. Growing interest in electronic gadgets is also a considerable factor that creates sufficient sales and likely to provide numerous opportunity to the manufacturers.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lacing tape?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lacing tape include

  • Hellermann Tyton
  • Western filament lnc
  • Techflex
  • Breyden Products lnc
  • Consolidated Cordage Corporation
  • CS Hyde Company
  • Bisco industries
  • Daburn Electronics & Cable
  • Polytron Devices
  • Can-Do National Tape Inc
  • TechLace
  • Whitmor/Wirenetics
  • Atkins & Pearce Inc.
  • National Webbing Products Co.
  • Industrial Tape & Supply Co.

Lacing Tape Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

  • By Product Type

    • Stator Lacing Tapes
    • Nomex Lacing Tapes
    • Heat Shrinkable Lacing Tapes
    • Others

  • By Material Type

    • Polyamide
    • Polyester
    • Fiberglass
    • Nylon
    • Teflon Coated Fiberglass
    • Polyurethane
    • Fluorocarbon
    • Others

  • By Tensile Strength

    • Low(up to 100 N)
    • Moderate( 100-300 N)
    • High(More than 300 N)

  • By Width

    • 1-3mm
    • 3-6mm
    • 6-12mm
    • > 12mm

  • By Shape

    • Flat
    • Braded
    • Others

  • By end user

    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
      • Packaging industry
      • Aerospace
      • Food & Beverages
      • Electrical & Electronics
      • Telecommunication
      • Automobile
      • Others

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Offline
      • Specialty Stores
      • Multi-brand Stores
      • Retail Sales
      • Distributor Sales
    • Online
      • E-commerce Websites
      • Company-owned Websites

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

